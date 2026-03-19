Thursday, March 19, 2026

WATCH: Murder Suspect Hints at Confession on Hot Mic

'Nah, shut up, man. Let me talk. I can’t talk to the judge, bro?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA Florida man facing a first-degree murder charge erupted in a shocking tirade, including what appeared to be a confession, during a court hearing Monday, forcing his attorney to intervene. 

The suspect, Tramonte Terrell Gibson, 20, told a Florida judge that he “shot every one of them in the head” and rebuked his attorney when he attempted to quiet him, as seen in videos shared on social media. 

Court records reviewed by Headline USA state that in addition to the first-degree murder charge, Gibson is facing four counts of attempted murder and armed carjacking in connection with the fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. 

Gibson appeared confused about Monday’s events when addressing the judge, according to CBS12 Florida and WPBF News. 

“The people that were supposedly killed? They didn’t die. Nobody died, obviously, right?” he claimed, to which the judge replied: “One person did.” 

After a brief back-and-forth, Gibson said, “I shot every one of those people.” His attorney intervened, prompting Gibson to say: “Nah, shut up, man. Let me talk. I can’t talk to the judge, bro?” 

The attorney reminded him that his remarks were being recorded, but Gibson appeared undeterred. He continued: 

“Okay, let me talk. If it’s being recorded, then it been record. I shot every one of them people in the head [sic]. They not making it back. My cousin, wasn’t supposed to die. That dude that hit the floor? Oh yeah, he died. A lot of people were shot in the head sir and woke back up right in front of my face.” 

According to reports, Gibson was sitting with others before he pulled a gun and shot his cousin in the head.  

Others were also shot during the incident. He then attempted to carjack several vehicles, shooting driver James Easley multiple times and injuring two other men who drove themselves to a hospital. 

Gibson is being held without bond in Palm Beach County Jail, with Judge Sara Willis scheduling his next appearances for April 16 and May 7. 

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