WATCH: Leftist Woman Tries to Steal MAGA Hat, Falls and Makes Viral Moment

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The sight of a young man wearing a MAGA hat enraged a New York woman—literally like a red rag to a bull.

A viral video showed an unhinged woman trying to physically attack a man inside a NYC train on an unknown date, all simply because he wore one of Donald Trump’s signature MAGA hats.

Her attempt failed miserably when she tripped and fell on her face while chasing him, quickly going viral on social media.

The video shows the woman inside a train car hurling unfounded accusations at the man, while a bystander defended him from afar.

“That’s why he won—because of people like you! You need to stop that!” the bystander shouted.

“You’re okay with that? He’s a racist!” the woman yelled.

In response, the pro-Trump man fired back, “How can I be racist? Look at me!” referring to his skin color. He was accompanied by another individual who appeared to be of Asian heritage.

Undeterred, the woman continued her tirade, calling him “racist” for a second time and claiming that only “uneducated” wear MAGA hats—a claim at odds with Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election.

After a tense exchange, the train’s doors opened, prompting the man to say, “This is my stop. I hope you enjoyed the hat.”

As he turned to exit the train, the woman lunged to grab the hat. People began shouting “No! No!” while a man added, “She just attacked him. She just hit him!”

The young man ran away while the woman chased him, though her efforts were unsuccessful as she tripped and fell.

One bystander exclaimed, “Oh sh*t!” while the crowd on the train reacted to her fall with gasps and “Oh!”

The young man’s companion followed him down the metro stop before pausing to mock her as she lay on the ground.

The exchange gained millions of views on social media, with many individuals mocking the woman’s antics. Her identity remains unknown, and it is unclear whether the NYPD is investigating the incident.