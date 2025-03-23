Quantcast
Sunday, March 23, 2025

WATCH: Leftist Woman Tries to Steal MAGA Hat, Falls and Makes Viral Moment

'That’s why he won—because of people like you!'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The sight of a young man wearing a MAGA hat enraged a New York woman—literally like a red rag to a bull. 

A viral video showed an unhinged woman trying to physically attack a man inside a NYC train on an unknown date, all simply because he wore one of Donald Trump’s signature MAGA hats. 

Her attempt failed miserably when she tripped and fell on her face while chasing him, quickly going viral on social media. 

The video shows the woman inside a train car hurling unfounded accusations at the man, while a bystander defended him from afar. 

“That’s why he won—because of people like you! You need to stop that!” the bystander shouted. 

“You’re okay with that? He’s a racist!” the woman yelled. 

In response, the pro-Trump man fired back, “How can I be racist? Look at me!” referring to his skin color. He was accompanied by another individual who appeared to be of Asian heritage. 

Undeterred, the woman continued her tirade, calling him “racist” for a second time and claiming that only “uneducated” wear MAGA hats—a claim at odds with Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election. 

After a tense exchange, the train’s doors opened, prompting the man to say, “This is my stop. I hope you enjoyed the hat.” 

As he turned to exit the train, the woman lunged to grab the hat. People began shouting “No! No!” while a man added, “She just attacked him. She just hit him!” 

The young man ran away while the woman chased him, though her efforts were unsuccessful as she tripped and fell. 

One bystander exclaimed, “Oh sh*t!” while the crowd on the train reacted to her fall with gasps and “Oh!”  

The young man’s companion followed him down the metro stop before pausing to mock her as she lay on the ground. 

The exchange gained millions of views on social media, with many individuals mocking the woman’s antics. Her identity remains unknown, and it is unclear whether the NYPD is investigating the incident. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Snow White’ Star Wishes Harm to MAGA, then is Shocked when Woke Film Flops
Next article
Top Biden Attorney Found Dead under Mysterious Circumstances; Was Only 43

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com