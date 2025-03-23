‘Snow White’ Star Wishes Harm to MAGA, then is Shocked when Woke Film Flops

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White appears poised to rank among the studio’s worst-performing films in recent years, according to box office numbers reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Starring actress-turned-leftist activist Rachel Zegler, the movie has earned just $3.5 million in Thursday previews and is expected to bring in from $45 million to $55 million during its opening weekend—far below $95 million made by the live-action remake of Little Mermaid.

Snow White’s initial earnings are striking considering the film cost more than $250 million to make, according to the Mail.

The movie, most of which was shot in 2022, has been mired in controversy from the start, with several re-shoots and anti-Trump controversies delaying its release.

Additionally, Disney has been accused of making the movie woke in a bid to send a political message.

(Spoilers Warning)

In the remake, Snow White is portrayed as an empowered figure who no longer depends on Prince Charming to break the Evil Queen’s curse.

The film notably omits the classic Someday My Prince Will Come and features computer-generated versions of the dwarves—rather than actual little people.

To make matters worse, Zegler made headlines by launching a social media tirade against Trump and anyone who voted for him in the 2024 presidential election.

Zegler said, “Fuck Donald Trump” and “May Trump supporters … and Trump himself never know peace” in response to the GOP’s landslide victory. She said the election left her “speechless” and claimed Trump would usher in “another four years of hatred.”

Facing backlash, Zegler rushed to social media to apologize for her disturbing comments, claiming her emotions got the best of her.

“Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse,” she claimed.

“This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own,” Zegler added. “I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.”

Despite the apology, the damage was already done.