Top Biden Attorney Found Dead under Mysterious Circumstances; Was Only 43

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former Justice Department lawyer Jessica Aber, who was the top prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, was reportedly found dead in her home at the age of 43 by Virginia authorities on Saturday.

“This morning, at approximately 9:18 a.m., Alexandria Police responded to the 900 block of Beverley Drive for the report of an unresponsive woman. Officers located a deceased woman. Following notification of family members, the Alexandria Police Department can confirm the identity of the woman as Ms. Jessica Aber, age 43, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia,” Alexandria Police said in a statement, as reported by local outlet ALX Now.

“As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death.”

As U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Aber was in charge of a jurisdiction right next to Washington DC—making her responsible for numerous politically charged cases, including ones with links to a variety of domestic and international intelligence agencies.

Reporter Ford Fischer noted that Aber handled the case of Russell Richardson Vane IV, the former Pentagon analyst who joined a militia and promoted terrorism. Vane was arrested after he was publicly expelled by his militia, but he was only sentenced to “time served”—despite the FBI having found a deadly poison in his home, and despite the fact that he seemingly stole classified documents from his workplace.

Others pointed to the fact that Aber helped extradite an Israeli national who was helping facilitate the illegal entry of Israeli citizens into the U.S.

Oh, the former US Attorney that was found dead in her bed yesterday once extradited a defendant from Israel who’d been helping Israeli citizens illegally enter the U.S. w/ fraudulent tourist & visitor visas. Interesting. https://t.co/1HuiXEbicx pic.twitter.com/k4XLnSxj36 — ParaPower Mapping (@KlonnyPin_Gosch) March 23, 2025

The mainstream media, meanwhile, blamed the usual culprit: Russia.

“In November 2024, a Virginia-based company and two of its senior executives, were accused [by Aber] of running ‘three different schemes to illegally transship sensitive American technology to Russia,’ including sending equipment to a Russian telecommunications company linked to the Kremlin and Russia’s notorious FSB security agency,” Newsweek reported.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi released a statement regarding the death of former U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber:

“The loss of Jessica Aber, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is deeply tragic. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this profoundly difficult time,” Bondi said.

Aber resigned effective Jan. 20. It’s not clear where she worked after that.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.