Monday, March 18, 2024

WATCH: Jill Biden Runs Interference Seconds Before Joe Kisses Sultry Blonde

'As Biden held the woman's hand, their eyes locked...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden and Jill Biden (Source: Screenshots/C-SPAN)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Video footage from the White House captured First Lady Jill Biden intervening in what appeared to be a tender moment between President Joe Biden and a guest shortly after he signed an executive order.

The video, filmed during a reception celebrating Women’s History Month, shows the president engaging in conversation with an unidentified blonde woman. Then, Jill Biden swiftly intervened. 

As Biden held the woman’s hand, their eyes locked. Jill Biden hurried over to intervene, gesturing for her husband to move to the left. The first lady grabbed the president’s arm and tried to guide him, but Biden, appearing both defiant and confused, turned the opposite way, following the blonde woman off the stage.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was also present, trailing Joe Biden as he left the stage and continued talking with the unidentified woman. 

Biden signed an executive order on Monday mandating federal agencies to improve funding opportunities for women’s health as part of the White House’s Initiative on Women’s Health Research.

 “I’m directing the most comprehensive set of executive action ever taken to improve women’s health – ever taken,” Biden asserted during the signing speech. “And I’m making sure that women’s health is integrated and prioritized across the entire federal government.”

As Biden signed the executive order, a group of women, including the unidentified woman, stood behind him. 

Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, Jennifer Klein (the director of the White House’s Gender Policy Council), Shalanda Young (the director of the Office of Management and Budget) and Dr. Carolyn M. Mazure, Ph.D. (the director of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research), were also in attendance. 

“These directives will ensure women’s health is integrated and prioritized across the federal research portfolio and budget, and will galvanize new research on a wide range of topics, including women’s midlife health,” a White House fact sheet stated regarding the executive order. 

