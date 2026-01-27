WATCH: Human Trafficking Operation Results in 120 Arrests

(Chris Woodward, The Center Square) State and local officials have announced the results of a California-wide operation to combat human trafficking.

Speaking Monday at a press conference in San Diego, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said the effort was known as Operation Stand On Demand.

“As a result of this operation, 120 individuals were arrested: 87 arrested for loitering, 25 for solicitation, and eight for pimping and pandering,” said Bonta, a Democrat.fdr

The statewide operation was conducted Jan. 19-24.

Eighteen law enforcement agencies participated in Operation Stand On Demand, which coincided with January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

“Let’s be clear,” said Bonta. “Human trafficking is happening in our communities behind closed doors and in plain sight.”

Also appearing at the news conference was San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. She said that, in the United States, the selling of human beings for sex or labor is the second-largest criminal industry.

Drug trafficking is the largest.

“People thought that they were going to go out and buy a human being like they’re a hamburger or a slice of pizza, and instead they were faced by the power of the people standing here and many more out there who risked their lives to be on the streets and to make sure that their plans did not go that way,” said Stephan.

Others appearing at the press conference were San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl, California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Michael Vargas and San Diego County Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez.

The sheriff said protecting communities and standing up for victims is a top priority for her office.

“Victims can be any age, any gender and any background,” said Martinez. “Human trafficking is modern-day slavery.”

Martinez went on to say that what is so insidious about trafficking is that “it leaves lasting, physical, emotional and psychological impacts on the victims.”

Bonta added that “this work is not just about arrests.” It is also about intervention, accountability, and helping survivors begin a path to safety, recovery and healing.

“Our human trafficking task forces in San Diego, Fresno and Sacramento work tirelessly to investigate cases, recover victims, and pursue traffickers and sexual predators,” the attorney general said. “Since 2021, these efforts have resulted in 983 traffickers arrested, over 1,000 survivors rescued, and offered assistance.”

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, the attorney general’s office advises you to contact 9-1-1 and/or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.