(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Washington Post announced on Tuesday that it started to lay off approximately 4% of its workforce because the newspaper has been financially for a while, losing millions of dollars.

The New York Times reported that the cuts would affect fewer than 100 people in the advertising sales, marketing, and print products divisions. The Times also stated that those working in the newsroom won’t be fired since the Post eliminated 240 jobs from that department two years ago.

“The Washington Post is continuing its transformation to meet the needs of the industry, build a more sustainable future and reach audiences where they are,” the newspaper’s statement said. “Changes across our business functions are all in service of our greater goal to best position the Post for the future.”

The Post mostly fired employees in the advertising division. In a memo, Johanna Mayer-Jones, the newspaper’s chief advertising officer, told the employees that 73 jobs under her purview were being eliminated and that the Post would “prioritize connecting advertising clients to our subscriber base.”

Headline USA previously reported that the Post had financial problems, almost losing $77 million in 2024. Before the recent news was reported, many people who used to work for the Post were either fired by the newspaper or wilfully left. The Times reported that among those people were Sally Buzbee, who stepped down as the paper’s executive editor in June, and Rob Winnett, who was supposed to replace Buzbee but withdrew himself from that position. Headline USA reported that Ann Telnaes, the Post’s cartoonist, also left because the newspaper refused to publish her anti-Trump cartoon. Reporters Ashley Parker, Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey and Dan Eggen also left the Post. The New York Post reported that Tyler Pager, a White House correspondent, and two columnists, Michele Norris and Robert Kagan, also left the newspaper. Hugh Hewitt, a conservative columnist who had contributed to the Post for many years, also left at the end of the year because of the newspaper’s far-left political bias.

Fox News’s inside source also stated that the “morale is just horrible” in the newsroom under publisher Will Lewis, saying that talented people are leaving the newspaper to work for other outlets, and the Post is experiencing financial problems and dwindling traffic.