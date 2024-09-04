MORE Walz Family Members Come Out in Support of Trump

(Headline USA) Following the recent lead of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz’s brother, several other Walz relatives reportedly posted a picture expressing support for former President Donald Trump this week.

The picture shows a group of Nebraskans standing in front of a “Trump 2024” flag wearing shirts that read, “Nebraska Walz’s for Trump.”

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster first shared the image on X, writing, “Tim Walz’s family back in Nebraska wants you to know something…”

Rod Edwards, a Republican political operative, said the people in the photo were related to Walz through his paternal great-uncle, but their identities have not yet been confirmed.

The photo endorsement comes just days after Walz’s brother, Jeff Walz, came out on social media warning voters against voting for Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m 100% opposed to all his ideology,” Jeff Walz wrote on Facebook last week.

When a commenter urged him to “get on stage with President Trump and endorse him,” Jeff Walz admitted he has thought about doing so.

“I’ve thought long and hard about doing something like that,” the 67-year-old living in Florida replied.

“I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it,” he added. “The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

Conservatives pointed out that the Left loves to platform relatives who publicly oppose their conservative family members, just as they did with Mary Trump (the niece of Donald Trump) and Kerry Kennedy (the sister of former independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.)

In a particularly egregious act of betrayal, the siblings of Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., even called for him to be removed from Congress.

“I consider him a traitor to this country. I consider him a traitor to his family,” said Dave Gosar. “… He’s disgraced and dishonored himself.”

While mainstream media outlets have often pounced at the intra-family turmoil from those on the Right, many seemed mute over the Walz family’s defection.

“In the last few days, Walz’s brother and multiple other members of his extended family have come out publicly against him and for Trump,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X. “Is anyone in the leftwing media going to cover this?”



Conservative commentator Greg Price pointed out how concerning it is that there is widespread opposition to Walz’s candidacy among people who should be the very first to support him.

“So Tim Walz’s brother doesn’t want him to be vice president. His extended family doesn’t want him to be vice president. Members of his National Guard unit don’t want him to be vice president. I’m starting to think this guy isn’t the stand up midwestern family guy that he claims to be,” Price wrote.

Walz already has been caught in several abject lies about his past—most notably those concerning his military service. After falsely claiming to have served in war zones and bestowing a higher rank on himself, the campaign now claims that Walz misspoke on multiple occasions.

During last month’s Democratic National Convention, conservative pundit Jack Posobiec confronted former Attorney General Eric Holder, who served as one of Harris’s top advisers during the selection of her running mate, to inquire about the vetting of Walz following Democrats’ bait-and-switch nomination process.

“F**k you,” Holder responded before dispatching bodyguards and event staff to block Posobiec from following him.