Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Dressed in Pro-Hamas Clothing

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Jew-hating pro-Hamas supporter clothed the famous New York City “Fearless Girl” statue in pro-Palestine clothing on Jan. 3, 2024, which drew backlash from people who were passing by Wall Street, the location of the statue.

The activist who was born in the city and identified herself only as Fatima put a brown keffiyeh around the neck of the bronze sculpture to protest the Biden administration’s backing for Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip, according to the New York Post.

In addition to that, the woman who hid her true identity due to her support of the Muslim terrorists also attached a Palestinian flag that said “Freedom for Palestine” to the statue.

Ironically, both the flag and the terrorist scarf were attached to the statue that was erected back in 2017 by a feminist as a symbol of women’s empowerment — the part of the Marxist ideology that has never been accepted by Muslims anywhere in the world, including Gaza.

On the other hand, people who do not support terrorists who murder people on their land criticized the decision of the activist.

“This isn’t the right place for this,” one person told Fatima, who is in her 20s.

Some people even snatched the scarf and flag off the popular attraction before handing it back to the Hamas supporter.

One of the leftist tourists also asked Fatima to remove the pro-Palestine symbols so that she could take a picture of herself with the statue, which was forged to “ignite a conversation about the importance of gender diversity in corporate leadership.”

Fatima defended her activism by saying that man-haters before her also used the statue to push the destructive #MeToo movement.

The activist whose family came from the West Bank also doubled down on her support of the terrorists by saying that she did not condemn Hamas for crossing the border of Israel and murdering 1,200 innocent Israelis as well as tourists from other countries, adding that Israeli civilian casualties were a necessity of Palestinian resistance to the mythical Jewish occupation of Palestine.

When she was asked what was the motivation for the display, Fatima said that it was to raise awareness for the pro-terrorist rally that is supposed to take place in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13., 2024.

She also tried to justify her position by saying that hundreds of people in the leftist and Hamas-supporting New York City took photos of the statue, adding that “95% of the reaction has been positive.”