Saturday, January 6, 2024

Biden Ridiculed as ‘Dementia Hitler’ Following J6 Falsehoods, Washington Comparison

'Dementia Hitler's staff finally figured out that if they put nothing but American flags in the background he would look less satanic...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden delivers militant speech on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 protest. (Source: C-Span)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden’s militant speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 protests left many conservative commentators and political analysts concerned due to the alarmist and disturbing tone of the scandal-laden president. 

From likening himself to George Washington to portraying his primary opponent as a Neo-Nazi, Biden’s rhetoric led many to reverse roles and assert that Biden, rather than former President Donald Trump, embodies Hitler. The backlash was so extensive that “Dementia Hitler” (referring to Biden) trended on Twitter. 

Commencing his address, Biden evoked history: “In the winter of 1777, it was harsh and cold as the Continental Army marched to Valley Forge, General George Washington knew he faced the most daunting of tasks: to fight and win a war against the most powerful empire that existed in the world at the time.” 

He continued, setting the scene to 2023, “Today, we gather in a new year, some 246 years later, just one day before January 6th, a day forever shared in our memory because it was on that day that we nearly lost America — lost it all.”

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley rebuked Biden’s claims on a Saturday op-ed, describing their “Orwellian character,” and challenged the president’s efforts to liken himself to historical figures like Washington.

“Of course, Washington was a unifying figure in his time. He did not declare all Tories to be traitors… Biden portrayed the 74 million voters for Trump as virtual redcoats seeking the return of the monarchy,” Turley wrote.

He added, “Given his record, Biden’s effort to disguise himself as George Washington left him looking foolish in a uniform two sizes too big for his stature.”

A plethora of critics, labeling Biden as “Dementia Hitler,” expressed their views on Twitter, particularly denouncing the low-polling president for attempting to associate Republican voters with neo-Nazism.

This phrase emerged due to Biden’s disturbing walk as he exited the stage. Video footage showed First Lady Jill Biden guiding the president as he left the stage. 

“Dementia Hitler’s staff finally figured out that if they put nothing but American flags in the background he would look less satanic when he delivered his message of hate to the country,” shared author Scott Adams with his one million Twitter followers.

Biden’s unsteady walk wasn’t the sole unusual element of his speech. During the remarks, Biden asserted that he had attended the funerals of officers who died “as a result” of Jan. 6. 

However, not a single officer died due to violence on Jan. 6. There were five deaths subsequent to Jan. 6, including the late veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer. One person died from a drug overdose. Three others, including USCP Officer Brian Sicknick, passed away from natural causes.

