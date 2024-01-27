Kamala: Ratings Would Be Better If She Took ‘Adequate Credit’ for ‘Accomplishments’

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed her and President Joe Biden’s poor approval ratings, claiming they would be higher if the pair took “adequate credit” for the administration’s “accomplishments,” the Washington Examiner reported.

KAMALA HARRIS: “We have historic accomplishments in terms of the economy.” DO YOU AGREE WITH HER? 😂pic.twitter.com/JP6TH62a0J — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) January 25, 2024

Harris made the comment during an interview with Katie Couric, who complained that the media hadn’t done enough to highlight the Biden administration’s achievements, which she said includes the $1.2 trillion 2021 infrastructure law, “millions of jobs created” and low unemployment.

“You don’t hear that much from reporters, do you, in the form of a question?” Couric asked. “And yet, you and President Biden’s approval ratings are at historic lows… Why do you think that is, given what I just outlined?”

Harris agreed that she and Biden had made “historic accomplishments,” but claimed she hadn’t done enough to remind the public of “who brung it to them.”

She also suggested the polls were inaccurate, saying, “Well, first of all, if I listened to polls, I would have never run for my first office, or probably my second or third for that matter.”

Adding that she believed she and Biden have to “earn” reelection, Harris claimed the reason they have not already done so is because people don’t know enough about what they’ve done.

“I think what the American people want most in their leaders is that we actually get things done, and we have done it,” she said. “We haven’t taken adequate credit for it, frankly, and we’ve got to do a better job of getting the word out about what we have accomplished and who did it.”

Couric also asked Harris about one of the issues she was tasked with addressing: the border crisis.

Although Harris was appointed border czar early in the Biden term she showed little interest in the job and appeared at times to be openly defiant about accepting it.

“Sixty-eight percent of Americans disapprove of the way the Biden administration has handled the border,” Couric pointed out.

Harris replied by first insisting that she was not “in charge” of the issue before laying the blame on Congress.

In another stunning moment from the interview, Harris seemed to demonstrate particularly little self awareness about the politically motivated prosecutions that have taken place under the current administration.

She attempted, as many in the leftist media have done, to sound the alarm over the possibility that GOP frontrunner Donald Trump might seek retaliation on his political enemies, while failing to acknowledge that for which he would be retaliating.

“Let’s be really clear about what’s at stake, and then yes, of course there is then a desire that ‘Let’s get out there,’ because we can’t lose this democracy,” she claimed. “We can’t.”