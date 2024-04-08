Trump Impeachment Hoaxer Gets Savaged on Twitter amid Attempted House Run

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Eugene Vindman, identical twin brother of former Donald Trump “whistleblower” Alexander Vindman, penned a Tweet on Sunday praising himself and his brother for their role in the impeachment process as he attempts to run for an open Virginia seat for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman, a retired U.S. Army colonel, is seeking to replace Democrat Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th District as she plans to run for governor next year.

Both the Democrat and Republican fields ahead of the June 18 primary are crowded with eight candidates each, along with an independent candidate running in the Nov. 5 general election.

The district, once a safe conservative seat in the region directly north of Richmond and south of Washington, D.C., has become one of the most closely watched and contested seats after Spanberger, a former CIA officer, succeeded in flipping it during the 2018 election, largely due to redistricting and demographic changes.

Both Vindman and Spanberger have dishonestly framed themselves as patriotic centrists, belying their lockstep support of the radical leftist agenda.

However, if Twitter users offered any indication, Vindman will have a far more difficult time duping moderate voters than his predecessor, given the pre-existing notoriety of his last name in an election that will also have Trump at the top of the ballot.

Although his most recent tweet wasn’t technically “ratioed“—meaning that it received double the number of comments as retweets, indicating the original tweet’s unpopularity—the negative remarks had far eclipsed the positive ones.

Many accused Vindman of being a traitor to his country for his seditious role in the impeachment sham that involved Democrats investigating Trump over a phone call to newly elected Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We reported the call together,” he said of the phone call, which Alexander Vindman—who was eavesdropping on Trump’s call a staffer embedded in the National Security Council—worked with leftist operative Eric Ciaramella to leak to then-House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff.

Alexander Vindman served as one of the star witnesses in the ensuing impeachment effort, for which Trump ultimately was acquitted. Both of the Vindmans were later fired and escorted from the White House, although equally traitorous Defense Sec. Mark Esper would go on to promote them for their loyal services to the resistance.

Since retiring from the military, they have continued to express their partisan anti-Trump views on social media, confirming the likelihood that their motives in undermining the commander-in-chief were less than noble or patriotic.

Eugene Vindman’s latest tweet included melodramatic video footage with a voice-over narrative from the candidate himself, declaring that he hoped to save democracy if elected to the U.S. Congress.

“It all began with a phone call,” he said in the video.

“Our Democracy: fragile, unbroken, but not unblemished,” he added. “…I’m running for Congress to stop authoritarians and extremists.”

Vindman went on to suggest that dictators “are not merely the villains who sit overseas” before cutting to a scene with a recording of Trump’s voice being played.

However, hundreds of Twitter users reacted by instead slamming Vindman as a traitor.

Michael Beatty, whose Twitter identified him as “Chaplain to Trump’s Online War Machine,” wrote that Vindman was “the worst of America.”

Another user, Future Proof Strategies founder John McNally, who provides “strategic solutions” in international relations, pointed out to Vindman that Trump’s actions as the nation’s top military official were totally constitutional.

“Actually, he was Commander in Chief and free to make Foreign Policy decisions,” McNally wrote. “He didn’t have to follow your ‘talking points’ for the call.”

Still another, Missouri-based computer programmer and businessman Jeff Quibell, told Vindman, “It’s sad that treason comes so easily to you.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.