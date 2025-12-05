Venezuela’s Maduro Confirms That He Held ‘Cordial’ Call With Trump

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has confirmed that he held a phone call with President Trump amid a major US military buildup in the Caribbean and the threats of an attack on his country.

Maduro said the call, which occurred last month, was “cordial” and that he decided to comment on the conversation because it was reported by US media.

“During my six years as foreign minister, I learned diplomatic prudence, and then, in these years as president, with the experience of being foreign minister and having been mentored by our Commander Chavez, I value prudence,” Maduro told Venezuelan TV on Wednesday, according to Al Jazeera.

“I don’t like diplomacy with microphones; when there are important matters, they must be handled quietly until they are resolved!” the Venezuelan leader added.

According to unconfirmed US media reports, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been leading the push toward war with Venezuela, joined Trump and Maduro on the call, and Trump demanded that Maduro flee the country, but the Venezuelan leader rejected his terms.

Maduro declined to say what he discussed with Trump, but said he thought it could be a step toward “respectful dialogue” and that Venezuela seeks peace. “With the favor of God and our Commander of Commanders, Our Lord Jesus Christ, everything will go well for the peace, independence, dignity, and future of Venezuela,” Maduro said.

Amid the threats from the US, the Venezuelan government has continued to cooperate with the Trump administration on deportation flights bringing Venezuelan nationals from the US to Venezuela. Caracas agreed to allow the flights to resume after President Trump declared that Venezuela’s airspace was closed.

