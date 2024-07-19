Quantcast
Friday, July 19, 2024

Vance’s Campaign Theme Originated as Anti-Bush Protest Song

Posted by Elias Irizarry
Merle Haggard - PHOTO: Ben Sellers (all rights reserved)
Merle Haggard performs at a 2010 show in Richmond, Va. / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, the current Republican vice-presidential candidate, took the stage for the first time since being nominated on Wednesday, July 17, to an anthem unfamiliar to the Republican Party—“America First” by country star Merle Haggard.

The song features lyrics such as “Why don’t we liberate these United States? We’re the ones who need it the most,” and “Let’s get out of Iraq and get back on the track, and let’s rebuild America first.”

Haggard first wrote the song in protest of the invasion of Iraq by the administration of President George W. Bush, a Republican.

Bush, whose brother Jeb, the former Florida governor, was humiliated by Trump during the 2016 GOP primary, was notably absent from the 2024 convention and has remained silent for much of hos post-presidency with a few exceptions to collaborate with fellow ex-presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Although Haggard died in 2016, Variety‘s Chris Willman recounted a 2004 interview with the legendary country-music outlaw, in which he explained his motivation for writing the political anthem.

“‘America First’ was written in part as an anti-Bush, anti-Iraq War protest song,” Willman noted.

“At the time, Haggard’s song would have reasonably been seen as anti-Republican,” he added. “And nowadays, the Republican party is anti-Republican, too—or anti-Bush-era-Republican, to be precise.”

According to Willman, Haggard attributed his experiences driving across the country to the song, describing horrible infrastructure, and farmers running out of business, as well as anger regarding airport security and the PATRIOT Act.

Online reactions to the playing of America First varied.

The X account for conservative website WorldNetDaily notably saw it as a “huge f**k you” to the Republican Establishment, as Vance touts a more nationalistic and America First approach to governing.

Vance reportedly was the choice favored by popular conservative pundit and influencer Tucker Carlson, an outspoken Ukraine war critic, while Carlson’s former boss, Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, is reported to have lobbied heavily for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and to have staunchly opposed the selection of Vance.

However, others, such as X user Sydney Jo Wray, felt that Haggard would be rolling in his grave over the playing of his music, considering he wrote an ode to Hillary Clinton in her 2008 campaign titled Let’s Put a Woman in Charge.

Headline USA reached out to Haggard’s son, Ben, who performed with him in his band and continues to carry on the Haggard name and legacy in his own music, and we will update with any response.

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Failed Trump Assassin Threatened School Shooting, Bombing at Age 15
Next article
Money Metals Podcast: Ed Steer on Gold, Silver and Market Dynamics

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com