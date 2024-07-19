Vance’s Campaign Theme Originated as Anti-Bush Protest Song

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, the current Republican vice-presidential candidate, took the stage for the first time since being nominated on Wednesday, July 17, to an anthem unfamiliar to the Republican Party—“America First” by country star Merle Haggard.

Merle Haggard's "America First" plays as JD Vance and his wife Usha enter the RNC Convention in Milwaukee moments after Vance was named Trump’s VP pick for 2024. pic.twitter.com/dNpCArYr6N — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 15, 2024

The song features lyrics such as “Why don’t we liberate these United States? We’re the ones who need it the most,” and “Let’s get out of Iraq and get back on the track, and let’s rebuild America first.”

Haggard first wrote the song in protest of the invasion of Iraq by the administration of President George W. Bush, a Republican.

Bush, whose brother Jeb, the former Florida governor, was humiliated by Trump during the 2016 GOP primary, was notably absent from the 2024 convention and has remained silent for much of hos post-presidency with a few exceptions to collaborate with fellow ex-presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Although Haggard died in 2016, Variety‘s Chris Willman recounted a 2004 interview with the legendary country-music outlaw, in which he explained his motivation for writing the political anthem.

“‘America First’ was written in part as an anti-Bush, anti-Iraq War protest song,” Willman noted.

“At the time, Haggard’s song would have reasonably been seen as anti-Republican,” he added. “And nowadays, the Republican party is anti-Republican, too—or anti-Bush-era-Republican, to be precise.”

According to Willman, Haggard attributed his experiences driving across the country to the song, describing horrible infrastructure, and farmers running out of business, as well as anger regarding airport security and the PATRIOT Act.

Online reactions to the playing of America First varied.

The X account for conservative website WorldNetDaily notably saw it as a “huge f**k you” to the Republican Establishment, as Vance touts a more nationalistic and America First approach to governing.

J.D. Vance walked out tonight to Merle Haggard’s “Lets Rebuild America First”. This could be interpreted as a huge F-you to the Republican establishment, as it was a protest song against the Iraq war and the Bush administration. #RNCConvention2024 pic.twitter.com/meXUad9gtf — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 17, 2024

Vance reportedly was the choice favored by popular conservative pundit and influencer Tucker Carlson, an outspoken Ukraine war critic, while Carlson’s former boss, Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, is reported to have lobbied heavily for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and to have staunchly opposed the selection of Vance.

However, others, such as X user Sydney Jo Wray, felt that Haggard would be rolling in his grave over the playing of his music, considering he wrote an ode to Hillary Clinton in her 2008 campaign titled Let’s Put a Woman in Charge.

Merle Haggard is absolutely rolling in his grave rn at his music being played for this. — Sydney (@sydneyjowray) July 15, 2024

Headline USA reached out to Haggard’s son, Ben, who performed with him in his band and continues to carry on the Haggard name and legacy in his own music, and we will update with any response.

