Quantcast
Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Virginia Lt. Gov. Accidentally Misgenders Tranny State Sen., Prompting Democrat Walkout

'Let it be known, I am not here to upset anyone. I am here to do the job that the people of Virginia have called me to do...'

Posted by Editor 1
Winsome Sears
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, president of the Senate, chastised the body Monday for its response to her use of 'sir' in addressing the transgender-identifying Sen. Danica Roem, D-Prince William. / IMAGE: Virginia Senate Live Session Video Stream

(Morgan Sweeney, The Center Square) The use of a male pronoun interrupted the Virginia Senate’s proceedings on Monday.

The state’s first elected transgender senator, Sen. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, was addressing Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, who presides over the chamber, with some questions when Sears, seemingly offhandedly, referred to Roem as “sir” in her second response to the senator.

Roem quietly and immediately left the chamber. After a few moments, several other senators also rose and left.

Sears tried to continue with the agenda but obliged when Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, requested a recess.

They reconvened minutes later, but the commotion still appeared to be interfering with the Senate’s business, so Sears put the Senate at ease.

Returning from the break, Sears sternly addressed the chamber.

“Let it be known, I am not here to upset anyone. I am here to do the job that the people of Virginia have called me to do,” she said.

She softened some as she went on but still demanded that she be shown “respect and dignity,” appearing frustrated with the interruptions from the incident.

“It is never my intention to make anyone offended, and I hope that others would consider that they would try not to offend me, as well.”

She also exhorted the body to show grace to each other in such instances.

The chamber returned to its normal proceedings.

Roem did not make a public statement on Monday and was silent on Twitter, where legislators sometimes comment on chamber business.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘MAGA Mike’ Faces Intense Pressure from Dems to Fund Ukraine as Shutdown Looms
Next article
House Oversight Committee Investigates Legality of ESG Polices

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com