US Removing Hundreds of Troops From Syria, 1,400 Will Remain

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The United States military has started removing hundreds of troops from Syria but will leave over 1,000 in the country, at least for now, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

US officials told the Times that the US was shuttering three of its eight bases in northeast Syria and that it would bring troop levels down from 2,000 to 1,400. After 60 days, the US military will assess the situation and potentially make additional cuts to the troop presence.

The report said that US commanders have recommended leaving about 500 troops in Syria. For years, the Pentagon claimed there were only 900 US troops occupying Syria, but the Biden administration revealed late last year that the real number was 2,000.

News of the drawdown comes after the US-backed Kurdish-led SDF signed an integration agreement with the HTS-led Syrian government. Under the deal, the SDF has been handing over territory in northern Syria to government forces, which has eased tensions with Turkey and ended fighting between the SDF and the Turkish-backed SNA.

The SDF integration agreement was seen as a step toward a potential US withdrawal or drawdown since it would lessen the threat of Turkey launching another military offensive against the Kurds.

Israeli media recently reported that the US had informed Israel it would be removing some troops from Syria and that Israel is opposed to any US drawdown or withdrawal from the country due to its concerns over Turkey expanding its presence.

Since the regime change that ousted former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which Israel supported, the Israeli military has invaded southern Syria and has been bombing military targets across the country. Israel now appears focused on keeping Turkish forces out of central Syria, warning it would impede the Israeli military’s “operational freedom” in the country.

During the first Trump administration, Israel played a role in convincing President Trump to keep troops in Syria after he announced plans for a withdrawal. At the time, Israel didn’t want Iran or its allies, which included the Assad government, gaining a foothold in the areas currently occupied by the US, which include oil and gas fields.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.