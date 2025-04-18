Friday, April 18, 2025

US Removing Hundreds of Troops From Syria, 1,400 Will Remain

For years, the Pentagon claimed there were only 900 US troops occupying Syria, but the Biden administration revealed late last year that the real number was 2,000.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Indonesian Armed Forces Chief Gen. Andika Perkasa, center, and Gen. Charles Flynn, Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, left, put on a participant badge to a U.S. soldier during opening ceremony annual joint combat exercises in Baturaja, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. The United States and Indonesian militaries began annual joint combat exercises Wednesday on Indonesia's Sumatra island, joined for the first time by partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The United States military has started removing hundreds of troops from Syria but will leave over 1,000 in the country, at least for now, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

US officials told the Times that the US was shuttering three of its eight bases in northeast Syria and that it would bring troop levels down from 2,000 to 1,400. After 60 days, the US military will assess the situation and potentially make additional cuts to the troop presence.

The report said that US commanders have recommended leaving about 500 troops in Syria. For years, the Pentagon claimed there were only 900 US troops occupying Syria, but the Biden administration revealed late last year that the real number was 2,000.

News of the drawdown comes after the US-backed Kurdish-led SDF signed an integration agreement with the HTS-led Syrian government. Under the deal, the SDF has been handing over territory in northern Syria to government forces, which has eased tensions with Turkey and ended fighting between the SDF and the Turkish-backed SNA.

The SDF integration agreement was seen as a step toward a potential US withdrawal or drawdown since it would lessen the threat of Turkey launching another military offensive against the Kurds.

Israeli media recently reported that the US had informed Israel it would be removing some troops from Syria and that Israel is opposed to any US drawdown or withdrawal from the country due to its concerns over Turkey expanding its presence.

Since the regime change that ousted former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, which Israel supported, the Israeli military has invaded southern Syria and has been bombing military targets across the country. Israel now appears focused on keeping Turkish forces out of central Syria, warning it would impede the Israeli military’s “operational freedom” in the country.

During the first Trump administration, Israel played a role in convincing President Trump to keep troops in Syria after he announced plans for a withdrawal. At the time, Israel didn’t want Iran or its allies, which included the Assad government, gaining a foothold in the areas currently occupied by the US, which include oil and gas fields.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Cruz, Zeldin: Roll Back Biden-Era Regulations Targeting Oil and Gas Industry
Next article
US, Ukraine Sign ‘Memorandum of Intent’ To Move Forward on Minerals Deal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com