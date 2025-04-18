Friday, April 18, 2025

Cruz, Zeldin: Roll Back Biden-Era Regulations Targeting Oil and Gas Industry

Zeldin is traveling nationwide to highlight EPA deregulatory efforts in individual states.

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square)  U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin on Thursday visited with oil and natural gas producers in Midland, Texas, to highlight the Trump administration’s plan to “unleash American energy.”

Zeldin is traveling nationwide to highlight EPA deregulatory efforts in individual states. It was the first time an EPA administrator had ever been to Midland, the center of oil and natural gas production in Texas.

Texas leads the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and emissions reductions, breaking records in recent years, The Center Square reported.

The visit also came at a time of uncertainty for the industry as Texas producers, operatives and business owners have expressed serious concerns about Trump administration trade policies they argue are driving up costs and causing the price of oil to crash, The Center Square reported.

Zeldin highlighted an initiative he launched last month: what he says is the largest deregulatory action in U.S. history. Zeldin announced 31 actions the EPA was taking to fulfill Trump’s pledge “to unleash American energy, lower cost of living for Americans, revitalize the American auto industry, restore the rule of law, and give power back to states to make their own decisions.”

The EPA’s deregulatory efforts will roll back trillions of dollars in regulatory costs and hidden “taxes” on U.S. families, he said when announcing the 31 initiatives. “We’re unleashing energy dominance and putting more power in the hands of the states,” he said. The EPA’s deregulatory effort is about “applying common sense, unleashing energy dominance, and empowering states to do more.”

The Texas energy industry not only drives the state’s economy but also defines Texas, Cruz said; “It’s who we are. I spend a lot of time out here in Midland-Odessa because I love the people of West TX and I think the entrepreneurial spirit here is unlike any place on earth.”

Many at the roundtable expressed frustration over federal regulatory burdens they argue stifle investment, including extensive permitting delays.

Their concerns were similar to those expressed by longtime industry executive and Houston-based Richard Welch and Texas-based oil and natural gas trade associations, who have called on the Trump administration and Congress to implement permitting reforms and eliminate duplicative federal oversight, enabling states to play the primary regulatory role, The Center Square reported.

Of the 31 actions the EPA is taking, many directly impact the U.S. oil and natural gas industry, including regulations like a mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program the Biden administration implemented in the Clean Air Act that “imposed significant costs on the American energy supply;” wastewater regulations for oil and gas development; a Biden-Harris Risk Management Program rule that made U.S. oil and natural gas refineries and chemical facilities “less safe;” and revising a Biden-Harris “social cost of carbon” measurement that was used to advance their climate agenda, according to the EPA’s deregulation list.

Trump EPA deregulatory efforts will reduce “the cost of living for American families,” making it “more affordable to purchase a car, heat homes, and operate a business,” Zeldin argues.

Deregulatory efforts “will be more affordable to bring manufacturing into local communities while individuals widely benefit from the tangible economic impacts,” reversing Biden and Obama era regulations that “suffocated nearly every single sector of the American economy,” he said.

