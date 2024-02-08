UPDATE: Judge Revokes Bond for Satanic Pedophile Cultist

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Richard “Rabid” Densmore, a member of the Satanic pedophile cult 764, is headed back to jail.

After Michigan Judge Ray Kent released Densmore on a $10,000 unsecured bond on Monday, Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou revoked his bond three days later.

“Defendant is committed to the custody of the attorney general or his designated representative for confinement in a corrections facility separate, to the extent practicable, from persons serving sentences or being held in custody pending appeal,” Judge Jarbou said of Densmore, who was arrested Jan. 31 for running an online forum for users to create, distribute, and stream child pornography featuring self-harm.

Jarbou’s Thursday order was in response to emergency motion from the Justice Department two days earlier.

In that motion, the DOJ argued that Judge Kent’s decision to release Densmore was a grave error.

Judge Kent had apparently released Densmore from pretrial detention on the grounds that there were no allegations that he was a “hands on” offender.

“This, however, ignores the immeasurable harm that he can inflict, and has inflicted, over the internet. Probation cannot assure that Defendant does not use the internet. At best, an officer could seize a device after the fact if Probation discovers the violation,” the motion said.

“It is notable that even after law enforcement searched Defendant’s home in February 2023, and Defendant was therefore aware that he was being investigated, he still got new devices and used them to possess self-harm and “Rabid” imagery, which was discovered in the January 2024 search.”

The DOJ’s motion further disclosed that Densmore is a U.S. military veteran with a history of mental illness. The DOJ hasn’t disclosed Densmore’s age nor when he left the military. The DOJ said he’s had one other job since leaving the military, which he’s held since last August.

“Defendant ‘was formally diagnosed with schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder during his time in the military.’ He also ‘believes he suffers from manic depression but has not been formally diagnosed,’” the motion said, citing a pretrial services report.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Densmore’s home last February, finding child porn and other material related to the 764 cult.

For some reason, Densmore was a free man for another 11 months.

Investigators finally executed a second search warrant at his home last month, allegedly finding two cell phones hidden in an air vent in his bedroom.

“Those phones have not yet been fully extracted or analyzed. However, an initial partial review yielded additional material that is consistent with the 764 group. Additionally, investigators found images on one of the phones that include a girl with ‘Rabid’ written on her forehead, and cutting (pictures of lines cut into a girl’s legs and the letter ‘R,’ bleeding, cut into a woman’s chest),” the DOJ’s Tuesday motion said.

Densmore marks the latest 764 member to be arrested for heinous crimes against children.

In November 2021, the FBI arrested 23-year-old Angel Almeida on gun charges, and purported to discover his 764 connections soon thereafter. The Almeida case wasn’t unsealed until late last year.

More recently, the Justice Department filed charges in December against another 764 member, Kalana Limkin, for allegedly promoting child pornography, sexual extortion, and trafficking, animal cruelty and self-harm of minors.

And as Headline USA reported on Saturday, another 764 member, Kyle Spitze, is suspected by many of committing crimes against children. Spitze’s dark and bizarre story can be read here.

Densmore’s trial is scheduled for April 2.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.