BREAKING: Judge Releases Violent Satanic Pedophile Cultist on Bond

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On Jan. 31, the FBI arrested alleged Satanic pedophile Richard “Rabid” Densmore for running an online forum for users to create, distribute, and stream child pornography featuring self-harm.

The alleged crimes of Densmore, a member of the Satanic cult “764,” are unbelievably heinous. According to prosecutors, he groomed a 15-year-old girl to post sexual videos of herself, and had another girl cut his nickname, “Rabid,” on her forehead. Densmore, of Michigan, had a prior conviction from 1997 that he refused to disclose the details of, and the Justice Department argued that he was prone to violence.

Despite all of that, Judge Ray Kent released him Monday on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

The next day, the DOJ filed an emergency motion to revoke Densmore’s bond for all the obvious reasons. A hearing on the matter is set for Thursday.

The DOJ’s motion discloses new and disturbing details about Densmore and the 764 cult.

According to the DOJ’s motion, the FBI received a complaint in August 2022 that a Discord user named “Rabid” was grooming minors to create child pornography and engage in self-harm. The FBI quickly identified Rabid as being Densmore.

“A minor victim reported to investigators that she met Rabid on Discord in or around August 2022. She was 15 years old at the time and told Rabid that she was a minor. The girl knew that Rabid’s first name was ‘Richard.’ Rabid told her that he created a Discord server or chat room called ‘Sewer,’” the DOJ’s motion said.

“The primary purpose of Sewer was to stream child pornography and self-harm content. Rabid told the girl to solicit people to stream content on Sewer. The girl streamed a video of herself on Sewer in which she inserted an ice cube into her vagina.”

The FBI executed a search warrant on Densmore’s home last February, finding child porn and other material related to the 764 cult.

For some reason, Densmore was a free man for another 11 months.

Investigators finally executed a second search warrant at his home last month, allegedly finding two cell phones hidden in an air vent in his bedroom.

“Those phones have not yet been fully extracted or analyzed. However, an initial partial review yielded additional material that is consistent with the 764 group. Additionally, investigators found images on one of the phones that include a girl with ‘Rabid’ written on her forehead, and cutting (pictures of lines cut into a girl’s legs and the letter ‘R,’ bleeding, cut into a woman’s chest),” the DOJ’s motion said.

At his Monday preliminary hearing, prosecutors argued that Densmore should be held in pretrial detention because he demonstrated “violent proclivities,” including interests in child pornography and having people cut themselves—proclivities exacerbated by the fact that he keeps guns, ammunition, and other weapons in his house.

However, Judge Kent denied government’s request for pretrial detention on the grounds that there were no allegations that Densmore was a “hands on” offender.

The DOJ’s Tuesday motion explained why that was a mistaken decision.

“This, however, ignores the immeasurable harm that he can inflict, and has inflicted, over the internet. Probation cannot assure that Defendant does not use the internet. At best, an officer could seize a device after the fact if Probation discovers the violation,” the motion said.

“It is notable that even after law enforcement searched Defendant’s home in February 2023, and Defendant was therefore aware that he was being investigated, he still got new devices and used them to possess self-harm and “Rabid” imagery, which was discovered in the January 2024 search.”

The DOJ’s motion further disclosed that Densmore is a U.S. military veteran with a history of mental illness. The DOJ hasn’t disclosed Densmore’s age nor when he left the military. The DOJ said he’s had one other job since leaving the military, which he’s held since last August.

“Defendant ‘was formally diagnosed with schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder during his time in the military.’ He also ‘believes he suffers from manic depression but has not been formally diagnosed,’” the motion said, citing a pretrial services report.

Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou will be presiding over tomorrow’s hearing to revoke Densmore’s bond. Headline USA will report on the decision as soon as it is made public.

Densmore’s marks the latest 764 member to be arrested for heinous crimes against children.

In November 2021, the FBI arrested 23-year-old Angel Almeida on gun charges, and purported to discover his 764 connections soon thereafter. The Almeida case wasn’t unsealed until late last year.

More recently, the Justice Department filed charges in December against another 764 member, Kalana Limkin, for allegedly promoting child pornography, sexual extortion, and trafficking, animal cruelty and self-harm of minors.

And as Headline USA reported on Saturday, another 764 member, Kyle Spitze, is under suspicion of committing crimes against children. Spitze’s dark and bizarre story can be read here.

