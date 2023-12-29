Quantcast
University Fires Chancellor Who Filmed and Posted Porno Vids Online

'His actions were abhorrent...'

This undated photo provided by University of Wisconsin system shows UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow. Wisconsin-La Crosse fired Gow on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, after learning Gow and his wife have been producing and appearing in pornographic videos. Gow maintains the firing violated his free speech rights. (University of Wisconsin-La Crosse via AP).

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The University of Wisconsin-La–La Crosse terminated its chancellor following the emergence of multiple porn videos he had filmed and posted online with his wife. 

UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow was expelled from his position after the unanimous ruling of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, which deemed his actions “abhorrent” and damaging to the university’s reputation. 

“In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent,” UW President Jay Rothman said on Wednesday. 

UW regent president Karen Walsh also condemned Gow’s porn videos in a statement. “We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor,” she said. 

Gow, the university’s second-longest-serving chancellor, was dismissed due to adult videos posted under the username “Sexy Happy Couple,” available on verified platforms such as Pornhub, XHamster and OnlyFans. The couple also has a YouTube show where they cook meals and interview porn stars.

The ousted chancellor defended himself against his former employer’s scathing remarks, citing First Amendment rights in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. 

“There’s nothing said about the University of Wisconsin; there’s nothing said about the chancellor (on the videos),” he retorted. “So someone else would have to make those associations. And then someone would have to say those are problematic.”

Gow also pushed back in an Thursday interview with the New York Times. “We have that show, ‘Sexy Healthy Cooking,’ where we interview performers and really humanize them in ways that you wouldn’t get in their other work,” Gow said. “It’s an interesting process, and the people that we work with are completely professional, and very great to work with.”

Gow claimed he did not use university funds for the videos’ production and claimed minimal earnings from them. 

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he had initially announced plans to resign before news of the videos surfaced online. At the time, UW President Rothman had commended Gow for his “excellent stewardship.” 

Gow’s wife, Carmen Wilson, is also tied to the university, having served on the search committee that tapped Gow as chancellor. They married in 2014. 

While the exact timing of the videos isn’t immediately clear, most of their content on adult sites dates back only several weeks. 

