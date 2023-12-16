Univ. Did Illegal Research w/ Aborted Baby Parts, Faces Investigation

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The newly released emails revealed that the inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services opened up an investigation into the University of Pittsburgh after the institution was accused of illegally harvesting fetal tissue from aborted babies for experimentation.

The documents were obtained as part of a public records request from Judicial Watch and the Center for Medical Progress, according to the Daily Wire.

The CMP was the organization that released footage in 2015 showing Planned Parenthood executives discussing the sale of body parts from babies who were murdered during abortion.

The new emails revealed that the university officials confirmed in November 2021 that they had been subpoenaed by the HHS Office of Inspector General agent.

“The University of Pittsburgh has been a center for some of the most barbaric experiments, government-funded experiments, on the body parts of late-term aborted babies. We now have the first confirmation with these FOIA documents that this is all subject of a formal federal law enforcement investigation of the OIG [Office of Inspector General],” CMP President David Daleiden said.

The CMP first reported on the gruesome experiments that were conducted at the university in 2019. Among those experiments were scalping five-month-old fetuses to stitch their scalps and back skin onto lab rats and transporting fetal kidneys to other researchers.

To defend its immoral and illegal practices, the university hired an “outside law firm.” In its report, the firm claimed that the university complied with state and federal law. The university itself also denied any wrongdoing.

“I think that the fact that a federal law enforcement agency like OIG thought that the information and allegations about the grant application were serious enough to open an investigation shows that the issue of fetal trafficking and selling aborted baby parts is not going away for the abortion industry,” Daleiden said.