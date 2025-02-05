Quantcast
Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Unhinged Dems Rage Against Trump’s Effort to Purge Waste 

'You gonna learn a few lessons from us...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, is joined from left by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, as they speak about the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USADemocrats are struggling to come to terms with President Donald Trump granting Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency access to the Treasury Department and its payment systems. 

A group of Democrats from both chambers of Congress held what critics online described as an unhinged rally outside the Treasury headquarters in Washington. Their demand? That Trump abandon his promise to end wasteful spending from the federal government—something voters elected him to fulfill. 

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, was among the rally’s leaders, shouting and lobbing threats against Trump and Musk. 

“You gonna learn a few lessons from us, and Imma be the first one. You and your little friend off of Twitter. Y’all about to find out, alright?” Crockett shouted, addressing Trump. These threats come just months after Trump survived two assassination attempts. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made a seemingly awkward attempt to start a chant.  

“We cannot allow Elon Musk and a small group of people to secretly, behind closed doors, take away our privacy, take away our dollars. … We will win!” Schumer declared, repeating the last phrase several times. 

“We won’t rest! We won’t rest!” he continued, this time with nearly no one joining in. 

Another protester, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., took a more aggressive tone, urging hecklers to “agitate” in the streets. 

“We will see you in the courts, in Congress, in the streets,” Pressley exclaimed. She then called Elon Musk a “Nazi nepo-baby.”  

It is unclear what Pressley, a member of the infamous Squad, was referring to, as Musk has stated his fortune was self-made. He is currently the world’s richest man.

Not to be outdone by his colleagues, Rep. Dave Min, D-Calif., called for Musk’s incarceration. The crimes? Min did not say. 

“He has broken the law time and time again,” Min claimed. “This cannot stand. He must be held accountable. He must be made to pay. We must enforce the law.” 

The Democrats’ grievances are striking, coming less than two weeks after most Americans voted Trump back into the White House, effectively endorsing his plan to purge corruption and wasteful spending from the government. 

Trump tapped Musk to lead the DOGE, an initiative that has since saved taxpayers millions of dollars by making bureaucrats resign and recommending the shutdown of USAID, a controversial federal agency acting as the world’s charity organization.

In contrast to Trump’s electoral victory, Democrats lost control of the Senate and failed to retake the House. Earlier this month, over 50 Democrats admitted in interviews with The New York Times that they lacked both a leader and a coherent message. 

In Just Two Weeks, Trump Delivers Big Wins—Here Are Some of Them

