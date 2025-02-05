Quantcast
In Just Two Weeks, Trump Delivers Big Wins—Here Are Some of Them

'Promises made, promises kept...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Remember when Donald Trump promised America would “win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning?” Less than two weeks into his second term, Trump is already racking up victory after victory that might leave Americans… sick and tired. 

On Monday, the White House released a video highlighting some of Trump’s greatest accomplishments, including closing the southern border, driving America toward greater energy independence and restoring law and order. 

“On the border, President Trump declared a national emergency, deployed the military, ended catch-and-release and reinstated ‘Remain in Mexico’ and already illegal crossings are down 95%,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt narrated in the video. 

With a trumpet rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner playing in the background, Leavitt went on to announce Trump’s resumption of border wall construction and declared that Colombia agreed to take back deported illegal aliens. Venezuela also entered a similar agreement with Trump. 

“On the economy and energy: President Trump unleashed American energy, declared a national energy emergency and killed Joe Biden’s radical electric vehicle mandate,” Leavitt added. “Wall Street is booming, AI investment skyrocketed $500 billion and there’s $20 billion flowing into US data centers.” 

Leavitt also spotlighted Trump’s initiatives to restore law and order: designating Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and signing the Laken Riley Act. This bill mandates the detention of illegal aliens accused of violent crimes. 

“Draining the swamp, President Trump signed more than 45 executive orders, DEI has been purged from the government and our military, and lazy federal workers have been ordered back to the office,” Leavitt stated. 

In a blunt move to restore the First Amendment, Trump fielded 12 times the amount of press questions in one week than Biden did in the entire final years of his one-term presidency. 

Most popularly, the White House lauded an executive order ending government censorship, effectively banning federal workers from colluding with Big Tech to suppress free speech. 

These monumental actions represent a sharp contrast to the chaos of the Biden administration. Biden led the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 13 servicemen. 

Biden also allowed an unprecedented influx of illegal aliens, enabling violent criminals to sneak into the country and commit some of the most horrific crimes in recent years. Meanwhile, Biden’s energy policies hindered innovation, with radical leftist initiatives like an electric vehicle mandate facing scathing rebuke from major automakers and dealers. 

And according to the Media Research Center’s CensorTrack database, the Biden administration colluded with social media giants to silence Americans whose online speech touched on inconvenient truths —whether it was COVID-19 or transgenderism.

