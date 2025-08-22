Saturday, August 23, 2025

Ukrainian Accused of Coordinating Bombing of Nord Stream Pipelines Arrested in Italy

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported speaking with sources who alleged that President Joe Biden directed the bombing...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Nord Stream gas leaks
A large disturbance in the sea can be observed off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm following a series of unusual leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines that have triggered concerns about possible sabotage. / PHOTO: Danish Defence Command via AP

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) A Ukrainian man who is accused of setting up the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline in 2022 was arrested in Italy. The bombing destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines that brought energy from Russia to Germany.

The man, only identified as Serhii K, was arrested in Italy after Germany issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday. A statement from the German Prosecutor General said he was part of the team that destroyed the pipelines.

“Serhii K. was part of a group of individuals who placed explosives on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines near the island of Bornholm in September 2022. The accused was allegedly one of the coordinators of the operation.” The statement continues, “He and his accomplices used a sailing yacht departing from Rostock for the transport. The yacht had previously been rented from a German company through intermediaries using forged identification documents.”

Multiple sources have offered different theories for who destroyed the Nord Stream pipelines. Western governments and media initially blamed Russia for destroying the pipeline. However, that explanation lacked a motive as the Russian state oil firm Gazprom was the majority owner of the pipelines.

Then, the Western government dropped the accusations against Moscow and claimed a group of Ukrainians carried out the attack. Russian officials have rejected the results of the investigations led by Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Russia’s Ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, responded to the arrest of Serhii by calling for an “independent investigation.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insisted that the US played some role in the attack.

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported speaking with sources who alleged that President Joe Biden directed the bombing. Hersh pointed to threats from President Biden and former State Department official Victoria Nuland that the US would take action against Nord Stream if Russia invaded Ukraine as Washington’s motive to carry out the attack.

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Evidence Shows Silver and Gold Were Used Much Earlier Than Originally Thought
Next article
Trump Signals Support for Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Territory

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com