U.S. Senate Passes Bill to Release Epstein Files, Heads to Trump’s Desk

Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest and alleged suicide drew national attention. / PHOTO: AP

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) The U.S. Senate on Tuesday agreed to pass a bill by unanimous consent requiring the U.S. attorney general to release all documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer initiated passage of the U.S. House of Representatives bill to release the files. The U.S. House passed the measure earlier Tuesday afternoon.

“People have waited long enough. Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have waited long enough. Let transparency reign,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

A unanimous consent vote requires agreement from all 100 senators. No senator objected to Schumer’s call requesting the release of documents associated with Epstein.

The bill will now go to President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law. Once signed, the Department of Justice will have 30 days to release all unclassified records related to Epstein.

