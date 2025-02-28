Quantcast
Two Mysterious Men Confronted NY Post Reporter Trying to Interview Alleged Trump Shooter’s Sister

'Two older men came to the door of the building when The Post arrived, saying she did not want to be disturbed and warning a reporter, ‘The story is dead. Remember that.’..'

Posted by Ken Silva
Thomas Crooks
Thomas Crooks / IMAGE: TMZ via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Post recently visited the home of alleged Trump shooter Thomas Crooks’s family, publishing an article about the trip on Thursday.

Headline USA has already reported the vast majority of the information in the Post’s article.

For instance, the Post reported that one of the electronic devices geolocated with Crooks at several different places at the time of the shooting “is still pinging today”—at Bethel Park High School. This publication already reported last November that an electronic device linked to Crooks may still be active (Reader beware: The source of this information is Doug Hagmann, a self-described federal informer who’s made unsubstantiated claims about his investigation, including that someone hacked into his vehicle’s computer system).

The Post also cited Crooks’s autopsy report, which this publication exclusively obtained an published last October after a two-month legal battle.

Perhaps the most interesting revelation from the Post article was about its attempt to interview Thomas’s sister, Katie Crooks. According to the Post, one of its reporters was confronted by two men when approaching Katie’s apartment.

“Sister Katie, who works as a janitor at a nearby school, lives in a drab apartment building about a mile away,” the Post said. “Two older men came to the door of the building when The Post arrived, saying she did not want to be disturbed and warning a reporter, ‘The story is dead. Remember that.’”

Headline USA reached out to Post reporter Dana Kennedy for more details about her reported run-in with the two older men, but she hasn’t responded as of the publication of this article.

The Post further quoted Hagmann as saying he was also confronted when he visited Butler to investigate the July 13 shooting. Hagmann claims he was chased out of the county by federal law enforcement.

“Hagmann said he was personally escorted to the Butler County line and told to leave twice during the course of his team’s investigation,” the Post reported, not providing any evidence for this claim “The people who did so were either federal agents or some type of private security.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

