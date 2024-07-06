Trump Wants ‘No Holds Barred’ Debate w/ Biden

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump challenged Joe Biden on July 4, 2024, to another debate, this time without moderators, microphone muting and other things that would benefit the senile old man.

“I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred – An all discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country. The ratings were massive for the First Debate, record-setting, in fact, but this one, because of the format, would blow everything away!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Despite the mass media doing almost everything possible to assist Biden during the debate, he still wasn’t able to perform properly, The Hill reported. During last week’s debate, Biden had a raspy voice and stumbled over his words because of his age.

Biden’s horrible performance during the debate caused Democrats to start asking whether or not he should be replaced with someone else in the race. Since then, three House Democrats and other members of the party have said Biden should drop out of the race.

In his July 4, 2024, post, Trump wrote that he wants Biden to discuss topics such as immigration and inflation during the possible debate.

“Likewise it would be yet another test for me. What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old-fashioned Debate, the way they used to be. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!!!” Trump wrote.

On July 3, 2024, the White House insisted that Biden was not leaving the presidential race, with Biden himself adding in a fundraising email sent on the same day that nobody “is pushing [him] out.”

“I’m the Democratic Party’s nominee. No one is pushing me out. I’m not leaving, I’m in this race to the end, and WE are going to win this election. If that’s all you need to hear, pitch in a few bucks to help [Vice President Harris] and me defeat Donald Trump in November,” the fundraising email stated.

At a White House Fourth of July event, Biden also said that he is not “going anywhere.”