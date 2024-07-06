Quantcast
Rotting Corpse Left at Curb for Trash Pick-Up

Police received reports of a suspicious package with a foul smell outside of a building in the Kips Bay neighborhood...

The Manhattan skyline is seen from the observatory of the Empire State Building in New York City. / PHOTO: AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

(Headline USA) Decomposing human remains have been found wrapped in a sleeping bag and left out on the sidewalk for trash collection in Manhattan, New York City police said Saturday.

The grisly discovery happened around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Police received reports of a suspicious package with a foul smell outside of a building in the Kips Bay neighborhood.

Responding officers found the remains in a sleeping bag left alongside other garbage bags set out on the curb for garbage pickup, according to police.

Video and photos shared on social media show what appears to be a full-sized body covered in a dark sleeping bag that was further wrapped in black trash bags.

The department has not released any details about the possible victim.

The victim’s age, sex, and size are all unreported at this time.

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and whether foul play is suspected, police said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

