Trump Orders Bureaucrats to Remove Gender Pronouns from Email Signatures

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) They/them are gone.

In the latest rebuke of wokeism, the Trump administration has reportedly ordered executive branch employees to remove gender pronouns from their email signatures.

The move marks a major shift from the Biden regime’s puzzling embrace of DEI policies and (trans) gender activism.

“Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday,” a CDC message read, according to ABC News.

Federal employees at the department of Transportation and Energy received similar notices on Thursday.

All federal employees ordered to eliminate pronouns from all mail signatures by 5PM pic.twitter.com/dBAw0mazEY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2025

Workers were also advised to scrub pronouns from grant applications and other official documents requiring signatures.

In recent years, listing so-called preferred pronouns in email signatures, résumés and social media bios signaled an individual’s ideological leanings.

While the most common pronouns were “he/him,” “she/her” and “they/them,” others took a bizarre turn—such as “co/co,” “en/en,” “ey/em,” “xie/hir,” “yo/yo,” “ze/sir,” and “ve/vis.”

After the Republican victory in the 2024 election, some Democrats have conveniently distanced themselves from the trend.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was one of the politicians to drop the pronouns, despite infamously introducing herself in a White House roundtable by saying: “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her. I am a woman sitting at the table.”

She isn’t alone. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg removed his pronouns from his X profile, fueling speculation he might be running for the soon-to-be-open Michigan Senate seat. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., is set to retire in 2026. Even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., quietly abandoned her “she/her” label on X.

JUST IN: AOC removed her pronouns from her bio pic.twitter.com/yVDlmJ7tbO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 14, 2024