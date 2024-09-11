Quantcast
Trump Urges GOP to Shut Down Govt. if There Is No Election Integrity

'DON’T LET IT HAPPEN – CLOSE IT DOWN!!!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 10, 2024, Donald Trump urged congressional Republicans to shut down government this fall if a short-term spending measure and election integrity reforms are not passed.

The Daily Wire reported that Trump’s demand came as the Republican-controlled U.S. House is considering a continuing resolution that would provide funding for the federal government for six months (until March 28, 2025) and institute the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act.

“If Republicans in the House and Senate don’t get absolute assurances on Election Security. THEY SHOULD, IN NO WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM, GO FORWARD WITH A CONTINUING RESOLUTION ON THE BUDGET. THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO ‘STUFF’ VOTER REGISTRATIONS WITH ILLEGAL ALIENS. DON’T LET IT HAPPEN – CLOSE IT DOWN!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The SAVE Act, which passed the House in July 2024 with bipartisan support but was never approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate, aims to require that people show proof of American citizenship to register to vote in elections for federal office and pushes states to remove non-Americans from voter rolls.

To oppose the SAVE Act, leftists said that it is unnecessary and would create an undue burden on legitimate voters. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., earlier this year, released a white paper in favor of the measure.

Johnson also warned about a National Voter Registration Act “loophole” in which states do not ask for proof of citizenship when registering an individual to vote in federal elections and cited evidence of non-Americans appearing on voter rolls in states like Massachusetts, Ohio and Virginia.

The news source reported that the SAVE Act probably won’t be passed since leading Democrats and even some establishment Republicans in Congress have opposed it. However, even if the House and the Democratic-controlled Senate passed the plan, the White House said on Sept. 9, 2024, that Joe Biden would veto it.

