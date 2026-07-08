Trump: U.S. to ‘Probably’ Strike Iran Tonight; Oil Prices Rise

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square) President Donald Trump said the United States will “probably” strike Iran again on Wednesday night, after casting doubt on the ceasefire between the two countries.

“There may be a big attack tonight and it will knock out a lot of stuff,” Trump told reporters at a NATO summit in Turkey. ‘We don’t knock out nothing, we knock out a lot.”

U.S. oil prices sharply rose following Trump’s expressed doubt on the ceasefire. U.S. crude oil jumped more than 6.5% to $75 per barrel on Wednesday.

The president floated “taking over” Kharg Island, an area that handles the majority of Iran’s oil exports as part of the potential Wednesday night attacks.

Trump’s threat follows U.S. attacks on Tuesday night against Iran after three commercial ships were destroyed in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Central Command said the military struck more than 80 targets in Iran on Tuesday including air defense systems, coastal radar sites and more than 60 small boats in or near the Strait of Hormuz.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the military was prepared to hit “deeper” targets in Iran if necessary.

“Tonight, if we need to, on your order, Mr. President, we will hit even more and even deeper,” Hegesth said.

Trump also cast doubt on the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran after trading strikes. He floated instituting a new blockade in the Strait of Hormuz strictly on Iranian ships.

“It will only be a blockade for Iran,” Trump said. “Anyone can have anything else they want.”

He said the 60-day memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran is “over” and criticized the team of negotiators in Iran. The memorandum included lifting sanctions on Iran and allowing the country greater freedom to sell oil.

“To me, I think it’s over,” Trump said to a reporter in Turkey. “I don’t want to deal with [Iran] anymore. They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people.”

A delegation of U.S. negotiators is set to meet with Iranian forces on July 11 to discuss the future of the ceasefire deal between the two countries. Trump said he would allow the delegation, including Vice President JD Vance, to continue talks.

The Trump administration requested $87.6 billion from Congress to cover the costs of the conflict, including more than $70 billion for military expenses, according to a White House appropriations request.