Trump Trolls ‘No Kings’ Protests with Wild Pooping Video

'Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Demonstrators march in the "No Kings" protest with a President Donald Trump balloon in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump mocked the “No Kings” protests over the weekend by sharing an AI-generated video of himself aboard an aircraft dropping waste on demonstrators below. 

The video, posted by Trump on Truth Social, shows him seated on a military jet labeled “King Trump” while wearing a crown, a clear jab at the protesters’ anti-Trump slogan and rhetoric. 

The clip then cuts to Trump dumping massive loads of what appears to be excrement onto the protestors, including Democratic activist Harry Sisson, who is depicted being stunned and covered in the mess. 

The video also features what appears to be an AI-generated recreation of New York City’s Times Square, where crowds of protesters are similarly drenched. 

As expected, the clip triggered condemnation from Democrats. Sisson, who has faced backlash for allegedly luring girls into sending him nudes, complained online. 

“Can a reporter please ask Trump why he posted an AI video of himself dropping poop on me from a fighter jet? That would be great thanks,” Sisson wrote. 

Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate, joined the outrage on X: “He’s definitely not mad that 7 million Americans came out to protest him yesterday….” 

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung fired back, saying, “Crooked is definitely still bitter and depressed that President Trump won in 2016.” 

He added, “I suggest you get the mental help you desperately need because it must be difficult waking up everyday obsessing over your defeat, one of the biggest in political history.” 

Trump’s “dumping” video has since garnered more than 3 million views across reposts on X. 

