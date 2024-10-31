Ron Paul Interviews Sound Money Expert Jp Cortez on the Root Causes of Inflation

(Money Metals News Service) In a recent interview, Dr. Ron Paul and Jp Cortez, executive director of the Sound Money Defense League explored the historical context of the U.S. dollar, particularly the tragic shift away from the gold standard during former President Richard Nixon’s administration, and the resulting inflationary pressures that have followed.

Paul and Cortez advocated for gold as a stable asset and emphasized the need for a private monetary system grounded in physical assets. This approach would help shield the U.S. economy from the detrimental effects of government money printing, runaway spending and currency debasement.

The two monetary experts also discussed the growing distrust in fiat currency, noting how BRICS nations and various U.S. states were adopting measures to hedge against dollar depreciation by turning to gold and other tangible assets.

A central theme of the discussion was the need to better educate the public regarding the intricate relationship between inflation and government policies.

Cortez framed inflation not only as an economic challenge but also as a moral issue stemming from irresponsible monetary practices.

He highlighted his group’s commitment to empowering individuals through education and advocacy, equipping them with the tools to promote sound money policies within their states.

As the national public-policy project of Money Metals, the Sound Money Defense League seeks to remonetize gold and silver, primarily by removing taxation around the sale, use and purchase of the assets.

With the support of Money Metals and its massive customer base, the league is able to generate high-impact grassroots support during key moments and crucial votes.

The conversation concluded with a call to action for viewers, encouraging them to engage in legislative advocacy and support sound money initiatives, reinforcing the Money Metals’ overarching mission to restore financial integrity and protect citizens’ wealth from the erosive effects of inflation.

Outline of Topics Discussed:

Historical Context of the U.S. Dollar

Paul and Cortez explore the shift away from the gold standard under Nixon and how this move initiated a trajectory of inflation that has impacted the economy over the decades.

Value of Gold as a Stable Asset

The conversation highlights the importance of gold as a reliable store of value, advocating for a private monetary system backed by physical assets to protect against government-induced devaluation.

Distrust in Fiat Currency

They discuss the growing skepticism surrounding fiat currencies, particularly in the context of international trends, including BRICS nations and U.S. states seeking alternatives to the dollar through gold initiatives.

Educational Initiatives on Inflation

A significant emphasis is placed on the need for public education about the relationship between inflation and government policies, framing inflation as a moral issue related to fiscal irresponsibility.

Call to Action for Legislative Advocacy

Cortez encourages viewers to actively engage in legislative efforts to promote sound money policies, underscoring the importance of grassroots advocacy in restoring financial integrity.