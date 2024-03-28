Quantcast
Trump to Pay Tribute to Slain NYPD Officer: ‘We Will Always Stand with You’

'President Trump is moved by the invitation...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Trump
President Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump is set to pay tribute to slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who investigators said was shot and killed by a career criminal on Monday.

“President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death,” said Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt in a Tuesday statement.

A day earlier, Trump sent his condolences to Diller’s family in a Truth Social post on Monday.

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of highly decorated NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, whose life was taken by a murderous career criminal yesterday during a traffic stop in Queens,” Trump wrote.

He added, “To Officer Diller’s family, and all of the other brave men and women of law enforcement who put your lives on the line every day, we love you, we appreciate you, and we will always stand with you!”

Diller was on duty when he and a colleague approached an SUV illegally parked in Queens, New York. 

According to investigators, the owners of the SUV, 41-year-old Lindy Jones and 34-year-old Guy Rivera, may have been planning a robbery when they were confronted by the NYPD officers, who instructed them to move the vehicle. 

It was then that Rivera opened fire on the officers, fatally wounding Diller. In response to the gunfire, Diller’s partner returned fire, striking Rivera at least once. 

Chilling CCTV footage captures Rivera seemingly grappling with Diller before three gunshots ring out. Moments later, Diller is seen on the ground, screaming in pain, while other officers rush to his aid.

Shortly afterward, additional officers arrived at the scene. Diller was subsequently placed in an unmarked vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Both Jones and Rivera have extensive criminal records spanning several years. Detectives revealed that Rivera had concealed a shiv in his rectum in anticipation of being arrested for an unrelated offense. The shiv would have been used for his alleged protection while on custody, he allegedly told investigators. 

As reported by the New York Post, Rivera boasted of 21 prior arrests, including a 2021 conviction that resulted in a five-year prison sentence for drug possession. Despite this sentence, Rivera was released after just one year. 

Jones, Rivera’s alleged accomplice also known as “Killa,” had been arrested 14 times previously. She was charged at the scene with criminal possession of a weapon and defacing a weapon. 

