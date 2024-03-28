Leftist Org w/ Ties to Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan Visited White House Multiple Times

(Headline USA) A left-wing activist with ties to black nationalist Louis Farrakhan helps run an organization that has visited the White House seven times since President Joe Biden took office, according to Fox News.

Terence Muhammad works as the lead events and field coordinator for the Washington, D.C.-based Hip Hop Caucus, which has been involved in multiple key policy discussions with the Biden administration.

White House visitor logs showed the group’s top leaders, including CEO Lennox Yearwood, met with Biden officials six times in 2023.

Yearwood bragged about allying himself with Muhammad, whom he described as one of Farrakhan’s “top soldiers.”

In 2013, he wrote of Muhammad, “Bless Minister [Louis Farrakhan] allowing one of his top soldiers 2 be w/ me for #MOW50. Much LOVE to the [Nation of Islam].”

And in 2015, Muhammad posted a picture of Yearwood “with Malik Farrakhan and the brothers of the F.O.I.” The acronym “F.O.I.” appears to be a reference to the Fruits of Islam, the paramilitary wing of the Nation of Islam.

Muhammad has worked with and raised money for Farrakhan for years, according to his social media posts.

“Just for the record AGAIN. I love @LouisFarrakhan. He is my heart,” Muhammad said in a March 2018 tweet that included a picture of him with Farrakhan.

He even characterized himself as a “soldier” of Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam in 2019, writing, “I’m an EXTREMELY Proud, Active, and Known citizen/soldier of the Nation of Islam.” He went on to describe Farrakhan as a “servant of God.”

Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam have a long history of anti-Semitism and anti-white racism.

In a statement, the White House tried to distance itself from Yearwood and Muhammad by denouncing Farrakhan.

“For decades, President Biden has unequivocally condemned Louis Farrakhan and the repugnant Antisemitic hate he represents—including by co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates claimed.

“He fully denounces any praise of Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam, or their values, as he does in this case,” Bates continued. “And as recent comments from Louis Farrakhan demonstrate, the feeling is mutual.”

Biden has recently tried to ingratiate himself with the Muslim population in states like Michigan and Minnesota, where protest votes over his handling of the conflict in Gaza might cost him the election.

The support of the Nation of Islam would carry considerable clout among those populations, but would likely come at a cost to Biden, who would have to repudiate many of his past remarks in support of Jewish zionism.