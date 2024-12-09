Quantcast
Monday, December 9, 2024

Trump Taps Attorney Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor to the President

'She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve—standing with me through numerous "trials" ... Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina..'

Alina Habba
Alina Habba / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he was appointing one of his defense attorneys in the New York porn-star trial as counselor to the president.

Alina Habba, 40, defended Trump earlier this year, also serving as his legal spokesperson. Habba has been spending time with the president-elect since the election at his Florida club Mar-a-Lago.

“She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve—standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles and countless days in Court,” Trump posted on his social network Truth Social. “Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina.”

In Trump’s first term, the position of counselor was held by Republican strategist Kellyanne Conway. Habba has Iraqi ancestry and is Chaldean, which is Iraq’s largest Christian denomination and one of the Catholic Church’s Eastern rites.

Habba frequently accompanied Trump on the campaign trail and was one of the speakers at the late October rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

On Sunday, Trump also announced he is bringing back former staffer Michael Anton to serve as director of policy planning at the State Department. Anton served as the National Security Council spokesman from 2017 to 2018.

Trump said he also will be appointing Michael Needham, a former chief of staff for Sen. Marco Rubio, as counselor of the State Department. The Florida senator was chosen by Trump to be his next secretary of state.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

