Quantcast
Thursday, July 18, 2024

Leaked Video Shows Trump Urging Unity w/ RFK Jr.

"You feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination that is, like, 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it's meant for a horse, not a 10-pound or 20-pound baby..."

Posted by Elias Irizarry

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) A video leaked on the first day of the Republican National Convention appeared to show Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appealing to independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a potential endorsement.

The video of a recent private phone call between the two political rivals also showed them speaking candididly about the vaccination of babies, with Trump appearing to support Kennedy’s well known opposition.

“I agree with you man—something’s wrong with that whole system,” Trump tells Kennedy.

“You feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination that is, like, 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s meant for a horse, not a 10-pound or 20-pound baby,” he continues. “And then you see the baby all of a sudden change radically, I’ve seen it too many times, and then you hear that it doesn’t have an impact.”

Kennedy stands in the video, repeating “Yeah,” but not saying anything else, as Trump continues his pitch.

“I would love you to do so, and I think it’d be so good for you and so big for you,” Trump says. “And we’re gonna win, we’re gonna win. We’re way ahead of the guy.”

Trump also briefly discusses his phone call with President Joe Biden after the attempt against his life on July 13 at a Pennsylvania rally by a 20-year-old gunman.

“It was very nice actually,” Trump says.

“He called me, and he said, ‘How did you choose to move to the right?'” Trump continues. “I was just showing a chart. I didn’t have to tell him the chart was on all the people pouring into our country, right?”

Trump then describes the feeling of the gunshot as “the world’s largest mosquito” and calls the AR-15 a “pretty tough gun.”

The video was posted on X by Bobby Kennedy III, the eldest son of the ex-Democrat and grandson of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., who was assassinated while running for president in 1968.

The 39-year-old said that he wanted to expose Trump’s views on vaccinations: “I am a firm believer that these sort of conversations should be had in public.”

RFK III also ranted about Trump’s decision to select Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, as his running mate, and not his father, which he said would have been a “unity ticket.”

His father said in January that he was approached previously about the possibility of such a ticket but declined.

On Monday, rumors swirled that the two had held a two-hour meeting in Milwaukee to discuss the possibility of a joint ticket immediately before Trump announced Vance as his selection.

RFK III’s animus toward Vance originated from a misinterpreted tweet in which Vance sarcastically called for firing thousands of unvaccinated nurses, writing “American hospitals are overwhelmed. It’s time to take this seriously. As a start, let’s fire thousands of nurses who refuse to get the vaccine. That will help.”

Vance’s tweet was a sarcastic remark meant to bring light to the illogical decisions of leftist states during the pandemic to fire nurses who refused to get the vaccine, while they also complained about hospitals being overwhelmed and understaffed.

“Two parties, indivisible, under Pfizer, with liberty and justice for scum,” RFK III wrote.

Kennedy III later deleted the post, recognizing that he mistook sarcasm for real life, posting “Removed last one for mistaking sarcasm for real life,” the next day.

RFK Jr. was quick to apologize to Trump for the leaking of the video, stating he was “mortified” by the release.

“When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president,” he wrote on his X page.

Due to the incident, many called upon him to drop out of the race and become a part of Trump’s Cabinet instead.

A user named Publius (borrowing the pseudonym used in the Federalist Papers) indicated his support for Kennedy to withdraw, writing “You can enact real change from inside his administration, and none if you continue your campaign and get 5%-10% of the vote.”

Another user, under the name Alexander Sheppard, commented, “Trump was extending an olive branch and I think the country would benefit if you take it to help investigate vaccine side effects among other things.”

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Secret Service Director Refuses to Resign in Disgrace After Assassination Attempt
Next article
Widow of Trump Rally Victim Refuses Call by Biden

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com