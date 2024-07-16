Quantcast
Widow of Trump Rally Victim Refuses Call by Biden

'I didn’t want to talk to him...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Helen Comperatore, the widow of Corey Comperatore, the person who died at the July 13, 2024, Trump rally / PHOTO: The New York Post via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The widow of the firefighter who was shot and killed during the assassination attempt against Donald Trump recently said that she rejected a phone call from Joe Biden because her conservative, Trump-supporting husband would not appreciate her talking to Biden.

Helen Comperatore told the New York Post that Biden tried to call her after her husband, Corey Comperatore, died at the Trump rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024.

“I didn’t talk to Biden. I didn’t want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican, and he would not have wanted me to talk to him,” she told the news source on July 15, 2024.

Her husband was killed, and two people were seriously injured when Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to assassinate Trump while he was speaking at the rally.

Helen then went on to say that she didn’t blame Biden for the death of her husband, even though he and the entire establishment have been spreading the hateful anti-Trump rhetoric for almost over the decade, which resulted in the shooting.

“I don’t have any ill will towards Joe Biden. I’m not one of those people [who] gets involved in politics. I support Trump. That’s who I’m voting for, but I don’t have ill will towards Biden. He didn’t do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did,” she said.

Her husband was praised as a hero after his daughter said that he died trying to protect her and the rest of his family at the rally.

“He shielded my body from the bullet that came at us. He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us,” Allyson Comperatore, the victim’s daughter, said.

People on social media agreed with Helen’s decision.

Understandable… Biden said it was time to put ‘Trump in the bullseye…’ [Then] her husband was murdered while someone tried to assassinate President Trump,” @USBornNRaised wrote.

