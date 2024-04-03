Quantcast
Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Trump Super PAC Creates Website to Highlight Biden’s Inflation

'Every time you go grocery shopping you are reminded of the failure of Bidenomics...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) The official Super PAC supporting Donald Trump launched a new website that allows people to compare Trump-era grocery prices to the current high prices under Joe Biden’s administration.

The Biden-Mart.com website that was created by the Make America Great Again Inc. PAC includes over two dozen common grocery items that a website visitor could check off to see what the cost of their total grocery bill would be.

Among the items that were included were meat, vegetables, fruits and dairy products that have all gone up in price after Biden stepped into the Oval Office.

The Super PAC’s list also included ice cream, referring to Biden’s favorite dessert.

Several cuts of beef were also on the list, one of the most popular food items in stores that became very expensive under Biden, with the prices still rising.

The website used United States Department of Agriculture data from January 2021 when Biden first took office, compared to prices in January 2024, the Daily Mail reported.

The website also calculates the percentage increase of the total grocery list, the news source added.

“Every time you go grocery shopping you are reminded of the failure of Bidenomics. Joe Biden’s inflation is robbing hard-working Americans of their money,” Alex Pfeiffer, spokesman for Make America Great Again Inc. said.

By creating the website, the Super PAC highlighted one of the top issues of the upcoming 2024 presidential election in the United States.

Over the past four years under BIden, grocery prices have jumped by 25%, a number that constantly shocks every American who goes to a grocery store.

The issue of the economy, in general, and inflation, in particular, consistently remains one of the top issues for voters ahead of the 2024 election.

“People are going through hell. The middle class in our country has been routed and the middle class largely built our country and they have been treated very, very badly with policy,” Trump said last month.

