Trump Super PAC Creates Website to Highlight Biden’s Inflation

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The official Super PAC supporting Donald Trump launched a new website that allows people to compare Trump-era grocery prices to the current high prices under Joe Biden’s administration.

The Biden-Mart.com website that was created by the Make America Great Again Inc. PAC includes over two dozen common grocery items that a website visitor could check off to see what the cost of their total grocery bill would be.

Among the items that were included were meat, vegetables, fruits and dairy products that have all gone up in price after Biden stepped into the Oval Office.

The Super PAC’s list also included ice cream, referring to Biden’s favorite dessert.

Several cuts of beef were also on the list, one of the most popular food items in stores that became very expensive under Biden, with the prices still rising.

The website used United States Department of Agriculture data from January 2021 when Biden first took office, compared to prices in January 2024, the Daily Mail reported.

The website also calculates the percentage increase of the total grocery list, the news source added.