Color-Haired Dem Loses It After Musk Exposes Secret Wishlist in CR Bill

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., threw a temper tantrum on the House floor, railing against Elon Musk for persuading Republicans to abandon a funding bill plagued with several wish list items from the Democratic Party.

DeLauro, known for her signature purple-dyed haircut, aired her grievances during Thursday’s debate over continuing resolution (CR) that aimed to fund the federal government and extend the debt ceiling.

The bill ultimately collapsed after President-elect Donald Trump and Musk scrutinized its baffling provisions hidden in the 1,547-page document.

“When you have the pen, which is what the Republicans have, they write the bill. They write the bill, they post the bill, they agree on a bill. And you know what? They got scared because President Musk told them. President Musk said, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t do it. Shut the government down,’” DeLauro shouted, drawing cheers and applause from her Democratic colleagues.

She continued, “Imagine—what does he know about what people go through when the government shuts down? Are his employees furloughed? Hell no! Is he furloughed? No!”

DeLauro also scolded Republicans for allegedly breaking a bipartisan agreement to fund the government into January 2025, claiming that conservatives consistently “walk away” from deals.

“We had an agreement,” DeLauro insisted. “But you know, this is not different from what we’ve experienced over the last year and a half or so. Think about it: Biden-McCarthy deal—come together, next day, walk away. Johnson-Schumer deal—next day, walk away. And now, this deal—walk away from it.”

She concluded with a dramatic appeal to the GOP: “Who do we trust in this body? Above all, can the American people trust us? Trust us with their lives?”

Her remarks came after the public backlash against House Speaker Mike Johnson’s CR bill, which included several concessions to Democrats, such as an extension of the debt ceiling suspension through next year.

Johnson and his allies abandoned the bill amid mounting backlash, prompting Musk to celebrate via X: “Your elected representatives have heard you and now the terrible bill is dead.”

Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance also criticized the bill’s debt ceiling provision, arguing it should either be abolished or extended through 2026—well beyond their incoming administration’s term.

“The most foolish and inept thing ever done by Congressional Republicans was allowing our country to hit the debt ceiling in 2025. It was a mistake and is now something that must be addressed,” Trump and Vance wrote in a joint statement.

House Republicans ultimately entered an agreement with Democrats on Friday evening, temporarily funding the federal government. The Democratic-led Senate and President Joe Biden are expected to sign the bill.