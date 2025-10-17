Friday, October 17, 2025

Trump Speaks With Putin, Says They Will Meet in Budapest for More Talks on Ending Ukraine War

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds while attending a ceremony to award the Order for Valiant Labour to the members of teaching staff during a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Trump said on Thursday that he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that he will soon meet in person again with the Russian leader in Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that high-level US and Russian officials will hold talks next week before he has a summit with Putin.

“At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. The United States’ initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated. A meeting location is to be determined,” Trump wrote.

“President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this “inglorious” War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end,” the president added.

Trump said that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will discuss the planned meeting when Zelensky visits the White House on Friday. “President Zelensky and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation,” he said.

Zelensky is expected to ask Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, which have a range of over 1,000 miles and are nuclear-capable, a step that would mark a major escalation of the proxy war and bring a significant risk of the conflict turning into a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

Trump said on Wednesday that he and Zelensky will also discuss the possibility of Ukraine going on the “offensive,” something he said he needs to make a “determination” on. A delegation of Ukrainian officials has been in Washington this week, pushing for more weapons and less diplomacy with Russia.

 This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Lawmakers Want Ohio Judge Removed for Kirk Comments
Next article
Trump Threatens To ‘Go in and Kill’ Hamas Over Internal Clashes

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com