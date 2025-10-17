Lawmakers Want Ohio Judge Removed for Kirk Comments

(J.D. Davidson, The Center Square) Two Ohio lawmakers want a local judge removed from office for making public statements about the death of Charlie Kirk.

State Rep. Adam Mathews called Judge Ted Berry’s comments egregious and inflammatory, and the second-term Republican has called for the judge’s resignation.

With no movement, Mathews introduced a concurrent resolution to start removal proceedings against the Hamilton County municipal court judge. He is the son of Theodore M. Berry, the first Black mayor of Cincinnati.

“Judge Berry has had more than a month to take the honorable path and resign,” Mathews said in a release. “The people of Ohio deserve a judiciary they can trust to be fair, unbiased, and beyond reproach. Judge Berry’s actions have fallen far short of that sacred trust, and now the Legislature must act to defend the courts.”

Kirk, posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this week by second-term Republican President Donald Trump, was gunned down during a campus event in Utah in September. Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA and known for active engagement in civil debate with those in disagreement with him.

Media reports have shown Berry’s comments included “reds in Hatred & Division,” “How’s he feel about gun violence & gun control in Hell now,” and “So, a white guy killed him! Color it KARMA!”

Rep. D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron, called the comments misconduct and violation of ethics.

“Judge Berry has had every opportunity to step down in recognition of his misconduct and his blatant violations of judicial ethics,” Swearingen said in a statement. “His refusal to resign leaves the Legislature no choice but to pursue the most serious option available to ensure public confidence in the fairness of Ohio’s courts.”

Berry was removed as a member of the Joe Burrow Foundation following the comments.

In 2021, Berry was charged by the Judicial Disciplinary Counsel with violating the code of judicial conduct for sending inappropriate Facebook messages and videos to a court employee.

According to records, he stipulated to the charge of misconduct and was publicly reprimanded.