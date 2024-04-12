Quantcast
Friday, April 12, 2024

Trump Slams MTG over ‘Unwanted’ and ‘Stupid’ Threat to Oust House Speaker

'One hundred percent distraction. Unwanted. And just stupid...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene / PHOTO: AP

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump may come to the rescue of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., and other members of the Freedom Caucus attempt to oust him from the most powerful seat in the House, according to Politico.

Trump and Johnson do not have an apparent friendship, but will reportedly appear together at Mar-a-Lago on Friday to promote election integrity.

Sources close to Trump slammed Greene for encouraging reckless infighting, indicating that the former president did not appreciate her brazen attempt.

“One hundred percent distraction. Unwanted. And just stupid,” one of Trump’s officials said. “We’re not going to get trapped in this cycle of bulls**t that comes out of members of the House.”

Another member of the team indicated Trump did not “think she’s being constructive.”

Trump himself did not make a public statement on the situation.

Greene sent a five-page letter explaining her rationale for Johnson’s removal, even hinting at a vote, after he acquiesced to a bipartisan spending bill to avoid a government shut down.

She quoted Johnson’s seven tenants for his speakership and summarized each way she believed he failed.

“If these actions by the leader of our conference continue, then we are not a Republican party–we are a Uniparty,” she wrote. “I will neither support nor take part in any of that, and neither will the people we represent.”

Greene did not indicate when she plans to force the vote.

In an interview on CBN News, Johnson said he attempted to speak to Greene in person and she refused.

He also discussed the possibility of a Democrat replacing him as House speaker if they vote him out of the position.

“She’s frustrated that we can’t score touchdowns on every single play, but the reality of the situation is that we have to do this incrementally,” he said. “We have to demonstrate to the American people that we can keep the train on the tracks. Pulling a motion to vacate or removing a speaker right now is exactly the opposite of what we need.”

