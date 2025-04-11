Leftist Asks Why Dems are Losing Male Voters—Then Complains about being Misgendered

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) At a CNN town hall with Anderson Cooper and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a leftist audience member asked why Democrats are losing support among young male voters—and inadvertently answered the very question by correcting Cooper on preferred pronouns.

The attendee had been introduced as “Grace,” with Cooper assuming she used she/her pronouns: “I want to introduce Grace Thomas, she’s a local civil rights attorney, she’s a Democrat. Grace?”

Before posing the question, Thomas corrected Cooper: “It’s they/them pronouns actually, thank you.”

Calling for Anderson Cooper's immediate resignation for believing what his eyes were telling him he saw Bigotpic.twitter.com/GpaZML7irO — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 10, 2025

Ironically, Thomas then turned aimed at Sanders, asking why the Democratic Party has lost support among men, including white men, in the wake of the 2024 election.

“Polling and turnout data indicate that men of all racial demographics are turning away from the Democratic Party. But of course, white men in particular, do not feel that the DNC messaging targets them in the issues that they care about,” Thomas began.

The attendee continued, “Should progressive campaigns craft policies and messaging to better encapsulate these voters? And if the answer is yes, how do they do so without abandoning marginalized voters of color and gender?”

In a lengthy response, Sanders attributed the Democratic loss among this voting bloc to the party’s failure to be “aggressive in standing up to powerful corporate interests” and “implementing an agenda that speaks to the needs of the working class.”

Thomas’s puzzling question and fixation on gender pronouns came on the heels of President Donald Trump’s sweeping victory in the 2024 election, when he garnered support from nearly all racial demographics nationwide.

Tellingly, Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris—a California leftist known for emphasizing identity politics.

Throughout her campaign, Harris rallied leftist groups, presented her preferred pronouns at select events and highlighted her racial diversity and gender identity. However, voters ultimately rejected her at the polls.

This was unsurprising, as a PRRI national poll revealed that 65 percent of Americans believe there are only two genders. The same poll showed that only 35 percent of respondents said they’d be comfortable with friends using gender-neutral pronouns—while 40 percent disagreed and 23 percent had no strong opinion.