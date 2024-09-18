Trump Shooting Task Force Requests All the FBI’s Evidence Collected So Far

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The House Task Force investigating the July 13 Trump assassination attempt has requested the evidence that the FBI has gathered so far in its investigation.

In a Tuesday letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Task Force also asked to interview all Justice Department and bureau officials involved in the Trump shooting investigation.

The Task Force’s letter shows what the FBI may have collected since July 13. It seeks all reports from agents’ interviews with the local, state and federal law enforcement involved with July 13; with alleged shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’ immediate family; with both the Allegheny and Butler County coroners; with the company where Crooks bought his weapon and the gun range where he trained; and with Trump himself.

The Task Force also seeks all documents relating to Crooks’ use of encrypted messaging accounts.

As for physical evidence, the Task Force wants to examine Crooks’ rifle, his backpack as recovered, the improvised explosive devices discovered in the trunk of the shooter’s car, and the vehicle(s) impounded in the investigation.

That includes the lead FBI agent; the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office agents who communicated with the Secret Service about July 13; the FBI agents who observed, participated in, or contributed to the shooter Crooks’ autopsy and coroner’s report; and the agents responsible for analyzing intelligence related to foreign threats against Donald Trump.

The Task Force requested the documents be provided by next Tuesday. In addition, lawmakers requested another briefing by the end of this week.

The House Task Force’s letter follows its request last week for similar items from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The Task Force also requested—and has apparently received—Crooks’ autopsy records. However, lawmakers haven’t committed to releasing those records.

“I don’t know that it’s revealing in any sort of way, because you’re not going to find out much about his past, or what was his thinking the day he did all that,” Task Force Chairman Mike Kelly said last week, downplaying the significance of the autopsy results.

