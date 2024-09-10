Quantcast
Trump Shooting Task Force Obtains Autopsy Records, But Won’t Release Them Yet

'There was some indication that something was wrong...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., is heading up a task force to probe the Trump shooting, which took place in his district. PHOTO: July 13 Task Force
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., the chairman of the House Task Force investigating the Trump assassination attempt, told The Daily Mail on Tuesday that he’s obtained the autopsy records for alleged shooter Thomas Crooks—but he won’t say when those records will be available for the public.

Kelly reportedly confirmed that Crooks’s autopsy records were received by his Task Force, which had demanded to receive them by last Friday.

“However, he did not provide a timetable for when the autopsy would be released publicly,” The Daily Mail reported.

According to The Daily Mail, Kelly hasn’t reviewed the records in full—but he said what he’s seen is gruesome.

“The autopsy, there’s a warning that goes with it,” Kelly reportedly said. “It’s pretty graphic.”

According to Punchbowl News, Kelly has downplayed the significance of the autopsy records.

“I don’t know that it’s revealing in any sort of way, because you’re not going to find out much about his past, or what was his thinking the day he did all that,” he told the outlet.

Headline USA has two outstanding appeals under the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law, seeking to compel disclosure of Crooks’s autopsy records—one in Butler County and one in Allegheny County. Both counties were involved in the autopsy and examination of his body.

Kelly also told Punchbowl News more information about Crooks’ apparent mental health issues. Kelly reportedly said the FBI briefed the Task Force recently, and told members that Crooks exhibited strange behavior in the days leading up to the shooting, such as “walking around the house talking to himself” and “flapping his arms.”

“There was some indication that something was wrong,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s comments about Crooks’s mental health align with earlier media reports. According to ABC, “Through interviews with Crooks’ family and others who knew him, investigators learned that throughout high school, Crooks would routinely sway back and forth while standing at the bus stop—but that Crooks never received any sort of formal diagnosis related to it.”

Kelly reportedly added that the first public Task Force hearing could occur within the next two weeks.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

