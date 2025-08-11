Monday, August 11, 2025

Trump Sends FBI Agents to Patrol the Streets of DC at Night

'Most of the agents will be pulled from their regular duties at the F.B.I.’s Washington field office...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - The seal on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Trump administration is reportedly reassigning 120 FBI agents to patrol the streets of Washington DC at night in response to the rampant crime there.

“Most of the agents will be pulled from their regular duties at the F.B.I.’s Washington field office, but it was not immediately clear if agency leaders would need to pull additional personnel from nearby cities,” the New York Times reported Sunday, citing anonymous sources.

The FBI reportedly confirmed that its agents were “participating in the increased federal law enforcement presence in Washington.” The bureau referred further questions to the White House.

The development comes a week after former Department of Government Efficiency employee Edward “Big Balls” Christine was attacked during a suspected carjacking in the Logan Circle neighborhood in the early morning hours

The 19-year-old Coristine, who was accompanied by a woman identified as his significant other, was assaulted by a group described by police as approximately ten juveniles after the group allegedly attempted to steal their vehicle.

Police intervened while the assault was in progress, arresting two Black 15-year-olds from Hyattsville, Maryland, and charging them with unarmed carjacking. Several suspects remain at large.

Coristine sustained visible injuries and required treatment at the scene from emergency medical personnel. Following the attack, a photo of Coristine, bloodied and dazed, was circulated online by a former DOGE colleague who praised his actions protecting his companion. Authorities reported the theft of a black iPhone 16, valued at $1,000, during the incident.

“Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16 years old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens,” former president Trump posted on Truth Social in response to the event, threatening federal intervention if city leadership did not “get its act together.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

