Saturday, February 10, 2024

Trump Scolds Two-Tier Justice System after Biden Evades Charges

'WHY ARE THEY CHARGING ME, I DID NOTHING WRONG...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump denounced what he labeled as a two-tier system of justice in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s much-anticipated report and demanded be charges against him be dropped.

The Hur report recommended against pursuing charges against President Joe Biden, despite evidence suggesting he “willfully retained” and “shared highly classified” information.

Similarly, Trump underwent scrutiny from Special Counsel Jack Smith, who investigated him for alleged mishandling of classified information.

In contrast to Biden, Trump possessed the authority to declassify the documents but now faces a 37-felony count indictment for actions similar to those of Biden, then a former vice president who did not have any authority to hold classified documents past his tenure.

“SO THEN WHY ARE THEY CHARGING ME, I DID NOTHING WRONG???” Trump questioned Saturday in Truth Social. “PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT! A TWO TIER SYSTEM OF JUSTICE. THIS IS AN ATTACK ON SLEEPY JOE’S POLITICAL OPPONENT, ME. IT IS LARGE SCALE ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Trump voiced similar concerns in a lengthy speech at the National Rifle Association 2024 Presidential Forum in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. 

“If Biden is not going to be charged, he said, that’s up to them, you know, look, if he’s not going to be charged, that’s up to them, but then I should not be charged,” Trump told the crowd on Friday.  

“This is nothing more than selective persecution of Biden’s political opponent: me,” Trump added. “I don’t know that it’s Biden because I don’t think he knows he’s alive but it’s vicious and very smart people that surround the Resolute desk.”

Hur disclosed on Thursday that Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.” However, the special counsel recommended against pressing charges, citing Biden’s age and noting that he did not “remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.” 

Prosecutors argued that Biden, in a hypothetical trial, would have presented himself as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” The investigators added that it would be “difficult” to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Biden acted willfully, and a jury would not likely convict him.

