Trump Says US Will Seize Greenland Over Peace Prize Snub

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump said he shifted his foreign policy in response to not receiving the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. The President explained that his new worldview has led him to seek total control of Greenland.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump wrote in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that Bloomberg obtained.

“Although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.” He continued, “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

Store responded by saying he previously explained to Trump that the Norwegian government does not award the Peace Prize. “Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, I have several times clearly explained to Trump what is well known, namely that it is an independent Nobel Committee, and not the Norwegian government, that awards the prize,” he told Bloomberg.

Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado was awarded the Peace Prize in 2025. She has advocated for the US to sanction and use military force against Venezuela. After US military forces kidnapped President Nicolas Maduro, Machado gifted her Peace Prize medal to Trump.

However, Trump has dismissed Machado as a potential future leader in Venezuela.

Trump has argued that the US must seize Greenland to protect the Danish colony from Russia and China. “Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China,” Trump wrote in the letter to Store. “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland.”

Many European countries have opposed Trump’s plan to seize Greenland. On Sunday, Trump placed a 10% tariff on eight European countries that have objected to his efforts. The President said the tariffs will increase if the nations do not drop their opposition.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.