Trump Says Putin Has Gone ‘Crazy’ Amid Heavy Russian Attacks on Ukraine

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Trump said on Sunday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “gone crazy” amid heavy Russian attacks on Ukraine.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever,” the president added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump’s comments, saying Russia appreciated his push for negotiations and suggesting that the US president was suffering from an “emotional overload.”

Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia had launched its heaviest drone attack on Ukraine overnight. A Ukrainian Air Force official said the Russian attack involved 355 drones.

Peskov said that the Russian bombardment was a response to heavy Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory. “We can see how the Ukrainians attack our social infrastructure facilities, civilian infrastructure. These are retaliatory strikes, strikes on military facilities and military targets,” he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that from 10:00 am Moscow time on Sunday to 8:00 am Moscow time on Monday, air defenses shot down 148 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory. According to SouthFront, a total of 163 Ukrainian drones were intercepted by Monday evening.

Trump also took a shot at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his post on Truth Social. “President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop,” Trump said.

“This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not ‘Trump’s,’ I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred,” he added.

While Trump claims the conflict is not his war, his administration continues to provide military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.