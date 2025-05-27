Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Trump Says Putin Has Gone ‘Crazy’ Amid Heavy Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia had launched its heaviest drone attack on Ukraine overnight.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds while attending a ceremony to award the Order for Valiant Labour to the members of teaching staff during a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Trump said on Sunday night that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “gone crazy” amid heavy Russian attacks on Ukraine.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever,” the president added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump’s comments, saying Russia appreciated his push for negotiations and suggesting that the US president was suffering from an “emotional overload.”

Ukrainian officials said on Monday that Russia had launched its heaviest drone attack on Ukraine overnight. A Ukrainian Air Force official said the Russian attack involved 355 drones.

Peskov said that the Russian bombardment was a response to heavy Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory. “We can see how the Ukrainians attack our social infrastructure facilities, civilian infrastructure. These are retaliatory strikes, strikes on military facilities and military targets,” he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that from 10:00 am Moscow time on Sunday to 8:00 am Moscow time on Monday, air defenses shot down 148 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory. According to SouthFront, a total of 163 Ukrainian drones were intercepted by Monday evening.

Trump also took a shot at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his post on Truth Social. “President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop,” Trump said.

“This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not ‘Trump’s,’ I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred,” he added.

While Trump claims the conflict is not his war, his administration continues to provide military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
US Has Delivered 90,000 Tons of Weapons to Israel in Nearly 600 Days
Next article
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Visits Israel, Meets With Netanyahu and Ben Gvir

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com